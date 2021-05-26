Major Industry Manufacturer Makes Big Announcement
Astec Launches Significant Rebrand to Simplify Business

Wed May 26, 2021 - National Edition
Astec Industries



Astec Industries Inc. is launching a new modern look with a rebranding initiative to coincide with its business model. The rebrand includes a new logo, color palette and website.

The launch comes while the organization streamlines its internal structure and operations to improve efficiency and drive growth.

The organization's former brands, including Astec Inc., Astec do Brasil, Astec Australia, BMH Systems, Breaker Technology, Carlson Paving, Con-E-Co, Heatec, KPI-JCI and Astec Mobile Screens, Osborn, Peterson, RexCon, Roadtec and Telsmith, will no longer operate as separate subsidiary companies and will all take on the Astec name. The unification is a significant part of the company's OneASTEC business model including its "Simplify, Focus and Grow" strategy.

"We made the decision to unify to make it easier for our dealers and customers to do business with us. By coming together as one organization, we can offer greater customer service and drive innovation," said Barry Ruffalo, president and CEO of Astec Industries, Inc. "The rebrand enables us to build our strength together under one common name and purpose. We can better leverage our growth as one Astec team rather than individual brands."

The logo represents the company's purpose: ‘Built to Connect' and vision to connect people, processes and products. The new website (www.astecindustries.com) replaces the previous subsidiary websites. Dealers, customers, suppliers and consumers will be able to find information about the company, its product offerings and other resources in one location.

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/astecindustries/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/astecindustries

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/astec_industries/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLev7VW5fjiq-2IfVXnM9SQ/about

Twitter: @astecindustries




