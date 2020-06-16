ASV Explores Remote-Control Technology

ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, explores remote-control technology on its machines as part of the company's mission to consistently push the limits on innovation.

"We're seeing the market for this type of technology advance at a rapid rate and it's important for us to stay on the forefront," said Buck Storlie, ASV Holdings Inc. product line manager.

"Though there are no plans for its immediate use, our dealers enjoyed testing the remote-control technology."

ASV dealers had an opportunity to try the feature for themselves on ASV's RT-120 Posi-Track loader at a recent dealer meeting. Dealers stood outside the enclosed operating area and directed the machine through many common tasks, such as avoiding obstacles and digging and hauling material.

As interest in the safety and convenience of remote-control technology grows, ASV continues to test new innovations and improve the company's machines, allowing operators to do more work in more places. Remote-controlled machines are beneficial for completing tasks in difficult locations and can increase efficiency by reducing the number of crew members required; instead of one driver and one spotter, the remote operator can fill both roles.

ASV has no immediate plans to integrate the feature into its machines at this time, but will continue testing it and other technological advancements.

For more information, visit www.asvi.com.