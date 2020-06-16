ASV Explores Remote-Control Technology

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

ASV Explores Remote-Control Technology

Tue June 16, 2020 - National Edition
ASV Holdings Inc.



ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, explores remote-control technology on its machines as part of the company's mission to consistently push the limits on innovation.

"We're seeing the market for this type of technology advance at a rapid rate and it's important for us to stay on the forefront," said Buck Storlie, ASV Holdings Inc. product line manager.

"Though there are no plans for its immediate use, our dealers enjoyed testing the remote-control technology."

ASV dealers had an opportunity to try the feature for themselves on ASV's RT-120 Posi-Track loader at a recent dealer meeting. Dealers stood outside the enclosed operating area and directed the machine through many common tasks, such as avoiding obstacles and digging and hauling material.

As interest in the safety and convenience of remote-control technology grows, ASV continues to test new innovations and improve the company's machines, allowing operators to do more work in more places. Remote-controlled machines are beneficial for completing tasks in difficult locations and can increase efficiency by reducing the number of crew members required; instead of one driver and one spotter, the remote operator can fill both roles.

ASV has no immediate plans to integrate the feature into its machines at this time, but will continue testing it and other technological advancements.

For more information, visit www.asvi.com.

An ASV RT-120 moves without an operator as part of the company's exploration into remote-control technology.


Read more about...

ASV ASV Holdings Inc. Mini / Compact Equipment Technology


 