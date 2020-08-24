ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, gives operators a premium operator experience with the introduction of the MAX-Series loaders.

The loaders include a new, next generation cab featuring 360-degree visibility, a more spacious operator area, a fully adjustable seat, a new touch-screen display and more. The machines are named for providing maximum comfort, control, performance, speed and productivity to provide maximum ROI.

In addition to the new operator-inspired improvements, the MAX-Series loaders feature the enhanced hydraulic performance, cooling capability, undercarriage technology, reliability and serviceability ASV customers have come to expect.

The initial models include the RT-65, VT-70 High Output, RT-75 and RT-75 Heavy-Duty MAX-Series Posi-Track loaders, which will replace the machines with the same model number.

"We have always had a focus on manufacturing high-performance machines," said Buck Storlie, ASV product line manager. "Now, in addition to offering the highest-performing equipment on the market, we're leading in operator comfort and experience. We know how closely comfort and profits are related. More comfort means higher quality work and improved productivity. A comfortable cab can also improve employee retention by keeping the best operators in your equipment."

Comfort

Operators can work longer days in comfort with the MAX-Series' new fully suspended seat, featuring adjustable recline, slide, weight, and four-way arm rest settings. The seat is the most customizable in the industry and is accessible to virtually all body types.

A new one-sided lap bar frees space around the operator's waist and also makes entry and exit easier.

Contractors also will have more breathing room and the ability to stretch due to a roomier cab, including up to 2 more in. width at the shoulders, 8 in. wider at the knees and up to 4.5 in.more foot room. The cab also features a new level of operator experience thanks to available Bluetooth radio, improved speakers and speaker placement, and a new antenna placement for a better signal.

The MAX-Series enhances comfort with a highly pressurized, all-weather cab. The optional pressurized cab's improved seal allows it to stay quieter and more resistant to outside dust and debris. Heat and cold levels are further maintained with an updated HVAC system, allowing for better circulation and improved defrosting capabilities.

Ease of Use

The MAX-Series makes operators' work easier in addition to making it more comfortable. The new cab provides maximum visibility, featuring floor to ceiling glass area made possible by all clear sides and a frameless door. This gives the operator 52 percent more glass area in the optional enclosed cab compared to previous ASV models. That allows 360-degree visibility with minimal obstructions to the operator's line of sight, providing a better view of the attachment and surroundings.

Visibility is further improved with standard LED lighting and optional side lighting.

The cab has a next generation feel, due to an optional new 7-inch touch-screen display. The simple-to-use screen includes all vital monitoring tools, provides a view of the backup camera and integrates with service history and schedules, such as engine oil changes and other maintenance needs. Passcode operator lockout also is available.

In addition to the display, operators will see more ease of use as a result of improved, intuitive switch locations and operator controls. Control is further enhanced with a new dual throttle option, allowing contractors to operate at a set RPM with joystick controls and increase the RPM with the foot throttle without needing to adjust the dial.

Reliability

ASV built the new cab with a number of features to ensure long-term reliability. New wiring harnesses and fuse panels are fully sealed, water tight and are installed with a design that further protects the electronics.

The new standard cab platform also brings the ability to add heavy-duty guarding to other MAX-Series machines. Previously the option was only available on the RT-75 Heavy-Duty and RT-120 Forestry. The configuration includes metal guarding against brush and debris around key areas, such as lights, the AC condenser and rear screen.

Operators also can choose to include a factory-installed full rear brush guard, as well as a heavy-gauge, falling object protective structure (FOPS) level 2 cab — a feature previously only on the RT-120 Forestry.

Safety

Operators can work in comfort and improved safety with the MAX-Series. In addition to being able to better see their surroundings, the machines include the industry's first compact loader roof escape hatch, allowing operators to get out quickly in emergency situations. Models also include rollover protection (ROPS) and reinforced windows for impact resistance.

Posi-Track Innovations

In addition to the new, operator-inspired features, the MAX-Series includes the ASV performance operators have come to expect. ASV purpose-builds its Posi-Track loaders from the ground up to include the company's rubber track system, allowing for a smoother ride over every type of terrain.

Posi-Track loaders maximize ground contact, virtually eliminating track derailment and facilitating maximum performance on steep slopes. The high number of contact points and wide tracks also provide low ground pressures. In addition, all models have superior ground clearance, allowing the machines to work in more places, in a wider range of conditions, and more comfortably than competitive equipment, according to the manufacturer.

ASV Posi-Track loaders feature leading hydraulic and cooling efficiencies. Drive motors transfer torque to the internal-drive sprockets and internal rollers reduce friction loss in the undercarriage, allowing for maximum performance. In addition, all machines include large line sizes, hydraulic coolers and direct-drive pumps — rather than belt-driven pumps — transferring more flow and pressure directly to the attachment and preventing power loss. ASV's advanced cooling system helps contractors operate MAX-Series machines at 100 percent load, 100 percent of the time in ambient temperatures up to 118F, according to the manufacturer.

The MAX-Series is backed with ASV's new 2-year/2,000-hour warranty. The warranty covers tracks for the entire period and includes the industry's first and only no-derailment guarantee.

For more information, visit www.asvi.com/max-series.