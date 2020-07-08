ASV Pairs High-Performance Equipment with New ELITE Line of Lubricants

The ELITE line includes four premium products: ASV ELITE 5W-40 Heavy Duty Full Synthetic Engine Oil; ASV ELITE 10W-30 Heavy Duty Engine Oil; ASV ELITE Zinc Free 46 Multi-Viscosity Hydraulic Oil; and ASV ELITE Green Grease NLGI 2.

ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, introduced the ELITE line of high-performance, heavy-duty lubricants.

The new engine oil, hydraulic oil and grease products are extensively tested for use in optimizing ASV equipment and allow operators to do more work in more places, according to the manufacturer.

"ASV is committed to offering the highest-performing machinery," said Buck Storlie, ASV Holdings Inc. product line manager. "Now, our customers have access to a line of lubricants designed to amplify the performance of their machines. We didn't settle for anything less than the best."

The ELITE line includes four premium products: ASV ELITE 5W-40 Heavy Duty Full Synthetic Engine Oil; ASV ELITE 10W-30 Heavy Duty Engine Oil; ASV ELITE Zinc Free 46 Multi-Viscosity Hydraulic Oil; and ASV ELITE Green Grease NLGI 2.

Not only does the ELITE line meet ASV's performance standards, it also meets or exceeds most other industry service classifications, according to the manufacturer. The products help to reduce fuel consumption, improve efficiency and optimize performance in ASV machines.

The ELITE line is Tier IV Final approved. The products suit all conditions: heat, cold and maximum load and performance. The hydraulic and engine lubricants match the extreme capabilities of ASV machines. They hold up to extremely high and low ambient temperatures all year long in the challenging conditions ASV machines are designed for.

ASV's ELITE line of lubricants is available in grease tubes, gallon jugs, pails and drums exclusively through the ASV dealer network.

For more information, visit www.asvi.com/parts-service.