Atlas Bobcat of Mokena Named 2022 North American Machine IQ Champion

Thu March 17, 2022 - Midwest Edition
Atlas Bobcat


Atlas Bobcat of Mokena was named 2022 North American Machine IQ Champion at the Bobcat dealer's meeting. (L-R) are Todd Swartz, Bobcat special accounts sales manager; Matthew Sobacki, Bobcat sales manager; and John Johnson, executive vice president of Atlas Bobcat.
Atlas Bobcat of Mokena was named 2022 North American Machine IQ Champion at the Bobcat dealer's meeting. (L-R) are Todd Swartz, Bobcat special accounts sales manager; Matthew Sobacki, Bobcat sales manager; and John Johnson, executive vice president of Atlas Bobcat. The championship fully equipped the winner with a custom-made championship wrestling belt and wrestling must-have: Pit Vipers. Matthew Sobacki, Bobcat sales manager, shows off the prize.

Atlas Bobcat of Mokena, Ill., has been named the 2022 North American Machine IQ Champion, Bobcat's first winner of the award.

Atlas Bobcat was named the top dealer out of 325 dealers across the nation at the National Bobcat Dealer Meeting in San Antonio, Texas. Also ranking in the Top 10 are: Atlas Bobcat of Merrillville, Ill., at #5, and Atlas Bobcat of Elk Grove Village, Ill., at #9.

Machine IQ, Bobcat Company's telematics solution, allows customers who have connected machines to monitor their equipment's information from any internet-connected device to help manage uptime. This helps them get the most out of their Bobcat equipment by monitoring for planned and unplanned maintenance.

The championship fully equipped the winner with a custom-made championship wrestling belt and wrestling must-have: Pit Vipers.

Atlas Bobcat is a full-service construction equipment dealership serving the greater Chicago area since 1965. With six locations, Atlas is one of the largest Bobcat equipment dealers in the United States.




