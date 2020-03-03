--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Atlas Copco Announces Corbett Jones as Vice President of Marketing

Tue March 03, 2020 - National Edition
Atlas Copco


Corbett Jones
Corbett Jones

Atlas Copco Power Technique (AC) has introduced Corbett Jones as vice president of marketing, effective immediately. He will be based out of Atlas Copco U.S. headquarters in Rock Hill, S.C

As vice president of marketing, Jones will drive marketing strategy, implementation and demand generation for AC in the United States and Canada with a focus on the digitalization of the customer journey. Additionally, he will look to improve digital processes for working with dealer and national rental partners.

"I am excited to join a strong global brand with a proven track record of winning in the market through innovative products and services," said Jones. "As a new member of the team, I want to help drive efficient and profitable growth through our channel partners."

In addition to overseeing AC, Jones will be responsible for marketing support of the Chicago Pneumatic Power Technique and APT brands.

With 20 years of marketing and digital experience, Jones comes to AC from Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions where he served as global director of digital marketing. Prior to that, he was the vice president and director of marketing at 3D Systems Corporation.

For information on Atlas Copco, visit www.atlascopco.us. For information on Chicago Pneumatic, visit www.cp.com. For information on APT, visit www.apt-tools.com.



Construction Equipment Guide