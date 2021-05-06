Atlas Copco Power Technique has announced the addition of several new employees and promotions with its team.

Andrew Benito — Aftermarket Regional Sales Manager

Benito will be responsible for supporting Atlas Copco dealers and national accounts with aftermarket products and services and will be a liaison with Atlas Copco's customer service personnel.

"We are excited to have Andrew join the Northern Region team," said Robert Miltenberger, Regional VP of Atlas Copco Power Technique. "He brings the right attitude and energy to successfully assist our channel partners in achieving high uptime in fleet and end-user equipment."

Benito has a background in chemical and concrete manufacturing operations management working as the plant manager for a large concrete manufacturing company. Once of his key assets is the ability to relate to and connect with our customer's operational constraints and needs, according to the company.

Mike Ferguson — Regional Sales Manager, Mid-Atlantic Territory

Ferguson will be responsible for supporting the equipment sales and marketing efforts of Atlas Copco's channel partners, focusing on portable compressors, generators and light towers, and dewatering pumps.

"Mike brings unique insight into the equipment rental and equipment refurbishment markets that will help our channel partners meet their customers' portable equipment needs," said Miltenberger.

Working from Maryland, Ferguson joins Atlas Copco after most recently holding a territory sales manager role in the heavy equipment industry.

Mark Poehl — Regional Sales Manager, Great Lakes Territory

Poehl will be responsible for supporting the sales and marketing efforts of Atlas Copco's channel partners, focusing on portable compressors, generators and light towers, and pumps.

"Mark's considerable knowledge and experience in air compressor and power transmission industries will provide a valuable benefit to our portable equipment users across territory," said Miltenberger.

Poehl joins Atlas Copco after most recently holding a regional sales manager role supplying power transmission components to stationary and portable equipment manufactures.

Neil Breedlove — Regional Vice President

Breedlove will be responsible for managing and leading regional sales nanagers and business development managers in the South Region and create strategies to help maintain and grow revenue across all major Atlas Copco product lines.

"I am excited to take on new challenges in growing the business with Atlas Copco Power Technique," said Breedlove.

Breedlove started his career in 1985 working in Atlas Copco's Turbonetics factory in Voorheesville, N.Y. He's held several positions in different departments throughout his career, from production to marketing early in his career, then moving into sales and later to management positions. Most recently, Breedlove was the vice president business line manager of Oil Free Air for the U.S. market.

Eudes Defoe — Regional Sales Manager

Defoe will be responsible for supporting the equipment sales and marketing efforts of Atlas Copco's channel partners, focusing on portable compressors, generators and light towers, and dewatering pumps.

"We are pleased to welcome Eudes to the Southern Region team," said Breedlove. "Eudes brings over 30 years of experience with the Atlas Copco brand, and we are pleased to have his seasoned leadership to help our channel partners meet their customers' needs."

Working from Florida, Defoe is a 30-year industry vet after most recently holding the regional sales manager position in the Great Lakes region for Atlas Copco Power Technique.

Bruce Countryman — Business Development Manager, Pumps

Countryman joins Atlas Copco with more than 15 years of experience in the general rental business, engine distribution, generator and industrial engine service, as well as designing and engineering temporary pump systems.

"Bruce will be responsible for our continued work with our channel partners in the South," said Breedlove. "We are excited to bring Bruce onto our team."

Countryman recently finished his four-year elected term as the Commissioner for the Greenville County Soil & Water Conservation District under the auspices of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Erik Hill — Inside Sales Support Engineer, Chicago Pneumatic

Hill initially joined the Rock Hill Product Company in October 2012, and in 2016, he was assigned to Compressor Technique under the Quincy Brand. This year, Hill was reassigned to his current position within Chicago Pneumatic, a multibrand of Atlas Copco Power Technique.

"I am very excited to have been selected for this newly created position within the Power Technique business area," said Hill. "It has unlocked tremendous learning, growth, and talent utilization opportunities while confirming company core values."

Hill has worked in various roles within Atlas Copco.

David Smith — Regional Sales Manager, Chicago Pneumatic

Smith is an experienced mechanic, machinist and tool and die maker prior to moving into retail sales management. Smith started with Chicago Pneumatic as a production machinist in 1990 and moved into industrial sales in 1991 and transferred to construction sales in 1992.

"It's great to be working for a company with such great brand recognition again," said Smith. "I feel like I've come home."

Smith has spent the past 29 years working for several pneumatic tool and equipment companies prior to returning to Chicago Pneumatic in 2021.

Lesley Taylor — Creative and Content Marketing Manager

Taylor is responsible for managing and coordinating advertising and promotion activities for the North America team.

Taylor joined Power Technique in 2018 as the Marketing Communications Coordinator. Since then, she has planned, coordinated and implemented successful marketing and communications activities, including print, public relations, advertising and event management for the company.

"I am thrilled with Lesley's progression over the past year, especially with her focus around prioritization and execution," said Corbett Jones, vice president, communications and digitalization. "Her promotion to Creative and Content Marketing Manager role is the reward of many years of hard work, dedication and desire to be better, and as you can see over the past 5 months, the content we are delivering to the sales and channel network is leaps and bounds better than it has been in the past."

Taylor will continue her efforts to strategize and support the dealer and sales representative network through marketing and communications planning to enhance sales opportunities within the region.

Hunter Powell — Applications Engineering Manager

Powell will be responsible for working with customers to size and design pumping systems and provide application support.

Powell joins Atlas Copco with more than 14 years' experience in both temporary and permanent pumping systems, with a vast knowledge of applications ranging from sewer bypass to quarry dewatering.

"I am excited to be working with such a strong team," said Powell. "I'm looking forward to supporting our customers and contribute to Atlas Copco's overall success."

Powell started in the pump industry renting and selling direct to customers, before moving into an application engineering role where he supported customers through their toughest applications.

For more information, visit www.atlascopco.com/en-us/construction-equipment.

