Konkus Corporation in Basking Ridge, N.J., relied on the Atlas Copco XAS 188 portable air compressor for a highway bridge deck replacement. The equipment's mobility, power, and reliability ensured efficient concrete removal, demonstrating the necessity of quality machinery in critical infrastructure projects.

Atlas Copco photo Breaking concrete with compressed air from Atlas Copco’s portable XAS 188 air compressor.

In Basking Ridge, N.J., Konkus Corporation is breathing new life into aging infrastructure by replacing a deteriorating bridge deck with a robust new concrete surface.

Central to their success is the Atlas Copco XAS 188 portable air compressor, which delivers the power needed for demolition.

In road construction, time is always of the essence. Projects must be completed quickly and efficiently to minimize road closures, reduce detours and prevent traffic congestion. That's why working with reliable equipment is not just a preference — it's a necessity.

Konkus Corporation, a seasoned construction firm based in New Jersey, specializes in bridge and highway projects. With decades of experience under their belt, they've mastered the art of planning and executing complex infrastructure works. Over the years, they've refined their processes and invested in equipment that supports their commitment to quality and efficiency.

Efficient, Reliable Operation

In Basking Ridge, N.J., Atlas Copco equipment is used for a critical replacement of a highway bridge deck. It's a complex operation that begins with the precise removal of deteriorated concrete. This initial phase requires a careful balance of power and control to avoid damaging the underlying structure while staying on schedule.

To meet these demands, Konkus Corporation selected Atlas Copco's portable XAS 188 air compressor, paired with high-performance pneumatic breakers and saws. This combination delivers the reliable air power enabling the team to break out concrete with accuracy and minimal disruption. The mobility and consistent output of the portable XAS 188 air compressor make it ideal for time-sensitive infrastructure projects, ensuring that demolition is completed swiftly and safely, laying the groundwork for a smooth and timely reconstruction.

"When you're working on a critical structure like a highway bridge with a strict planning, there's no room for error," said Keith Konkus, owner of Konkus Corporation. "The portable XAS 188 air compressor is providing us consistent, reliable air and the breakers are tough and precise, which make us stay on schedule without compromising precision. Like that we can stay productive while keeping operating costs in check"

Minimizing Operational Costs

The mobility of the mobile XAS 188 air compressor proved to be a major asset on the Basking Ridge bridge deck renovation. Its compact footprint and easy towing and lifting capabilities allowed the Konkus Corporation team to reposition the unit quickly as work progressed across the span, minimizing setup time and keeping the workflow fluid. Coupled with an efficient supply of compressed air, the crew could stay agile and efficient, even under tight timelines.

Satisfying Results, Collaboration

The bridge deck renovation progressed with efficiency, driven by careful planning and the use of reliable, high-quality equipment. Konkus Corporation emphasizes the importance of a fast, responsive service team and streamlined coordination, both of which have played a key role in maintaining a smooth and productive workflow.

"It's reassuring to know that Atlas Copco support is just a call away," said Konkus. "Their service network is well spread out and quick to respond, which makes a real difference when every hour counts."

