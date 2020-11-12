--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Snow Equipment Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Atlas Copco Power Technique Signs Mid-America Engine as Dealer

Thu November 12, 2020 - Southeast Edition
Atlas Copco

Keith Coleman (L), president of Mid-America Engine, shakes hands with Mikael Andersson, president of Atlas Copco Power Technique North America.
Keith Coleman (L), president of Mid-America Engine, shakes hands with Mikael Andersson, president of Atlas Copco Power Technique North America.
Keith Coleman (L), president of Mid-America Engine, shakes hands with Mikael Andersson, president of Atlas Copco Power Technique North America. Specializing in power generation, Mid-America Engine will carry the complete line of AC power and light tower products.


Atlas Copco Power Technique (AC), a provider of air, flow and power solutions, has introduced Mid-America Engine as a dealer, effective immediately.

Located in Warrior, Ala., the dealer will provide sales, service and distribution to customers throughout Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle (from Tallahassee to the west).

Specializing in power generation, Mid-America Engine will carry the complete line of AC power and light tower products. This includes:

  • QAC Twin Power generators
  • QAS mobile diesel generators (25 up to 625 kVA)
  • iP and P portable gas generator range (up to 8,000 W)
  • HiLight LED and metal halide diesel light towers
  • Electric light towers (plugs into any power source: auxiliary power, electrical generator or directly into the grid)

"We are excited and proud to now be able to offer the Atlas Copco brand of generators and light towers," said Keith Coleman, president at Mid-America Engine. "Whether it is safety, features or benefits, AC continuously moves the needle as an industry leader in the power and light space. This is a big deal for us, but an even bigger deal to our customers."

In business since 1978, Mid-America Engine is an industry leader for new, used and surplus power generation equipment. It has a global reach throughout the United States, South America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

"Mid-America Energy is a tremendous dealer, but more than that they have a passionate and motivated team with a great deal of industry experience," said Robin Sosebee, power business development manager -- south at Atlas Copco Power Technique.

"They have a very loyal following and we know this partnership will be very beneficial for both sides in the years to come."

For more information on Mid-America Engine, visit www.midamericaengine.com.

For more information on Atlas Copco Power Technique, visit www.atlascopco.com/en-us/construction-equipment.

Specializing in power generation, Mid-America Engine will carry the complete line of AC power and light tower products.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Air Compressors Alabama Atlas Copco Business News FLORIDA Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Louisiana Mid-American Engine Mississippi