Atlas Copco Power Technique Signs Mid-America Engine as Dealer

Keith Coleman (L), president of Mid-America Engine, shakes hands with Mikael Andersson, president of Atlas Copco Power Technique North America.

Atlas Copco Power Technique (AC), a provider of air, flow and power solutions, has introduced Mid-America Engine as a dealer, effective immediately.

Located in Warrior, Ala., the dealer will provide sales, service and distribution to customers throughout Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle (from Tallahassee to the west).

Specializing in power generation, Mid-America Engine will carry the complete line of AC power and light tower products. This includes:

QAC Twin Power generators

QAS mobile diesel generators (25 up to 625 kVA)

iP and P portable gas generator range (up to 8,000 W)

HiLight LED and metal halide diesel light towers

Electric light towers (plugs into any power source: auxiliary power, electrical generator or directly into the grid)

"We are excited and proud to now be able to offer the Atlas Copco brand of generators and light towers," said Keith Coleman, president at Mid-America Engine. "Whether it is safety, features or benefits, AC continuously moves the needle as an industry leader in the power and light space. This is a big deal for us, but an even bigger deal to our customers."

In business since 1978, Mid-America Engine is an industry leader for new, used and surplus power generation equipment. It has a global reach throughout the United States, South America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

"Mid-America Energy is a tremendous dealer, but more than that they have a passionate and motivated team with a great deal of industry experience," said Robin Sosebee, power business development manager -- south at Atlas Copco Power Technique.

"They have a very loyal following and we know this partnership will be very beneficial for both sides in the years to come."

For more information on Mid-America Engine, visit www.midamericaengine.com.

For more information on Atlas Copco Power Technique, visit www.atlascopco.com/en-us/construction-equipment.