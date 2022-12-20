List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Auction Goers Brave December Weather for Yoder & Frey's Ohio Sale

Tue December 20, 2022 - Midwest Edition #26
CEG


Yoder & Frey held its final Ohio auction of the year at the company's United States' headquarters in North Baltimore (Findlay), Ohio, on Dec. 8.

The auction drew a strong crowd of onsite bidders along with active online bidding and featured a large selection of excavators, wheel loaders, skid steers, telehandlers and trucks, along with a variety of other machines and support equipment. Yoder & Frey's next auction will be its annual Florida auction running from Feb. 15 to 18 at its auction site in Kissimmee, Fla.

For more information, visit yoderandfrey.com. CEG

Greg Datkuliak (L) of Datkuliak Trucking and Justin Bowles of Gioia Concrete were on hand to take in the auction activities. (CEG photo)
Prepared for Ohio’s December weather, (L-R) are Nick, Steve and Tim Bell of M&B Asphalt Company. They had equipment on consignment at the auction. (CEG photo)
Auctioneer Joshua Schott calls the bids. (CEG photo)
Nathan Newcomer of NW Ag Farm Services considers a bid on this Caterpillar TH337 telehandler. (CEG photo)
In from Kentucky for the auction, Clint Garrison (L) and Kenneth Cozine of Ground Solutions consider a bid on this Doosan DXL140LC excavator. (CEG photo)
AllServe’s Jerry Bush was pleased to have landed the winning bid on this Hamm HD12 roller. (CEG photo)




