Yoder & Frey held its final Ohio auction of the year at the company's United States' headquarters in North Baltimore (Findlay), Ohio, on Dec. 8.

The auction drew a strong crowd of onsite bidders along with active online bidding and featured a large selection of excavators, wheel loaders, skid steers, telehandlers and trucks, along with a variety of other machines and support equipment. Yoder & Frey's next auction will be its annual Florida auction running from Feb. 15 to 18 at its auction site in Kissimmee, Fla.

For more information, visit yoderandfrey.com. CEG

