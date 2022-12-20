Our Main Office
Tue December 20, 2022 - Midwest Edition #26
Yoder & Frey held its final Ohio auction of the year at the company's United States' headquarters in North Baltimore (Findlay), Ohio, on Dec. 8.
The auction drew a strong crowd of onsite bidders along with active online bidding and featured a large selection of excavators, wheel loaders, skid steers, telehandlers and trucks, along with a variety of other machines and support equipment. Yoder & Frey's next auction will be its annual Florida auction running from Feb. 15 to 18 at its auction site in Kissimmee, Fla.
