Lesa Musatto

Auction Technology Group (ATG) announced the appointment of Lesa Musatto as chief marketing officer.

Musatto has more than 20 years of marketing and e-commerce experience with deep expertise in building brands, as well as the technology to support them. She has a strong track record of delivering compelling branding across every touchpoint in the customer journey, including in-depth functional experience in CRM marketing, which will play an important part in supporting ATG's growth strategy.

John-Paul Savant, chief executive officer of ATG, said, "We are delighted to welcome Lesa to ATG. The business is rapidly expanding, and she joins us at a critical point as we continue to build momentum and lead the auction industry's transformation from offline to online.

"Lesa brings a wealth of experience in executing best in class marketing campaigns — her insight will be invaluable as we innovate further, continuing to connect and empower auctioneers and bidders around the world."

"I am very excited to be joining ATG at such a pivotal time in the company's development, and I am thrilled to be playing a role in redefining the online auction industry," Musatto said. "ATG has a strong culture of innovation and collaboration, driving excellent results for its customers — I look forward to starting this new chapter of my career and building on the success that the team has already achieved."

Musatto is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she previously held the role of chief marketing and strategy officer at bespoke travel company Backroads, where she helped transform its online presence and e-systems. She also spent a number of years as senior vice president of marketing at art.com, leading on the strategy and programming of a global house of brands. .

ATG successfully completed an IPO on the London Stock Exchange in February this year and recently announced the proposed acquisition of LiveAuctioneers, a leading Arts & Antiques marketplace in North America.

Today's top stories