Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

August Rosen, Buddy Barton Auction Is Family Affair

Wed September 01, 2021 - Midwest Edition #18
CEG


Rosen & Company, in conjunction with Buddy Barton Auctioneers, auctioned off a commercial truck fleet in excess to the operations of Morabito Trucking in Cleveland on Aug. 27.

In addition to the Freightliner, International, Kenworth, Mack and Sterling tractors, vocational trucks and trailers up for bid, the auction also offered construction equipment, vintage trucks and autos, Harley Davidson motorcycles and support equipment. Although the selection of the nearly 70 trucks was the main attraction at the auction, the John Deere, Caterpillar, Bobcat, Genie and other construction equipment attracted strong bidding as well.

The auction drew approximately 250 onsite bidders, while attracting almost 1,000 online bidders.

Rosen and Company has been in operation for more than 100 years and is currently in its fourth generation of family management, with Sheila Rosen at the helm. The company's third generation was represented at the auction with Ida and Stanley Rosen in attendance to take in the auction activities.

Lead auctioneer Buddy Barton of Buddy Barton Auctions also had family support with his father, Ross Barton Jr., on site for the auction.

For more information, visit rosenandcompany.com.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

(L-R): Joining Rosen & Company’s Marvin Schiff and Sheila Rosen, were Sheila’s parents, Stanley and Ida Rosen.
Auctioneer Austin Miller keeps the bids coming at a fast pace.
The auction’s fleet of well-maintained trucks drew heavy bidding.
(L-R): Bishop Brothers’ Don Bishop and Jim Spears caught up with Ted Ennis of HE Concrete Supply.
(L-R): Hubert Deitrich of North Coast Consolidated; Rebel Mead of Kanect Recycling; and Charlie Utsinger of KR Equipment attempted to beat the heat with popsicles.
Brad Dalton (L) and Bailey Keith of B. Dalton Farms reviewed the dump trucks.
Dave Bestys (L) and Ted Vitale of Vitale Asphalt Maintenance hoped to take home a trailer from the auction.
David Rodriguez of Morabito Trucking stopped in to see how the auction was going.
Jordan Adelman of Adelman Truck Parts Corporation was interested in the trucks and diesel motors up for bid.




Today's top stories

VIDEO: Hurricane Ida Rips Gaping Hole in MS Highway 26

MDOT I-75/M-46 Rebuild Includes Removing Dangerous Dip

Trimble Launches $200 Million Venture Fund

Bronx Builders: Crews Constructing Universal Hip Hop Museum in New York

AI Clearing Announces Strategic Global Partnership With Doosan Mobility Innovation

SIMA Preps for Winter With Annual Snow, Ice Symposium

More Than 60 Companies Earn Awards for Safety, Outcomes

Growth, Diversification Define Murray Paving



 

Read more about...

Auctions Buddy Barton Auctions/Rosen & Company Inc. Ohio Rosen & Company Inc.






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo