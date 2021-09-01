Rosen & Company, in conjunction with Buddy Barton Auctioneers, auctioned off a commercial truck fleet in excess to the operations of Morabito Trucking in Cleveland on Aug. 27.

In addition to the Freightliner, International, Kenworth, Mack and Sterling tractors, vocational trucks and trailers up for bid, the auction also offered construction equipment, vintage trucks and autos, Harley Davidson motorcycles and support equipment. Although the selection of the nearly 70 trucks was the main attraction at the auction, the John Deere, Caterpillar, Bobcat, Genie and other construction equipment attracted strong bidding as well.

The auction drew approximately 250 onsite bidders, while attracting almost 1,000 online bidders.

Rosen and Company has been in operation for more than 100 years and is currently in its fourth generation of family management, with Sheila Rosen at the helm. The company's third generation was represented at the auction with Ida and Stanley Rosen in attendance to take in the auction activities.

Lead auctioneer Buddy Barton of Buddy Barton Auctions also had family support with his father, Ross Barton Jr., on site for the auction.

For more information, visit rosenandcompany.com.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

Today's top stories