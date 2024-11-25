AUSA introduces new compact dumpers with enhanced features for improved functionality and safety. Five models with varying payloads cater to different needs. The machines boast a 21-hp engine, innovative design, and advanced safety features.

AUSA, the manufacturer of compact all-terrain industrial vehicles, is launching its next-generation range of compact dumpers with 2,200- and 3,300-lb. payloads onto the market.

With five new models, AUSA aims to build on the success of its earlier models by equipping them with new features that improve their functionality and promote safety.

Optimized Design

The dumpers' new angular lines provide built-in practicality. The main new feature is a folding compartment in the operator's area that makes the engine and maintenance parts easily accessible.

Everything, including air, fluids and fuel filters, radiators and tanks, is optimally positioned to keep downtime to a minimum, according to the manufacturer. Additionally, all models feature a dashboard display with real-time information about the machine, such as fuel level, hours of use and which mechanisms are activated, e.g. the negative brake.

New Safety Features

AUSA's new 2,200- and 3,300-lb. models have an array of new, standard equipment designed to increase the safety of the operation and those around him/her. Each machine is equipped with a negative brake that brings it to a complete stop when it is not in use, without needing to apply the brake. It also has an electric parking brake that is operated by a button on the dashboard.

The driver's cab is equipped with a high-comfort seat with suspension, ensuring comfort in the machine and reducing tiredness during long working days. Additionally, they also feature a presence sensor and a seat belt with a buckle sensor.

A Compact Dumper to Meet Every Need

Although they all share the same 21-hp Kubota engine, permanent 4-wheel drive and a fuel tank with 60 percent more capacity than their predecessors, the five dumpers each have their own specific configurations that allow them to meet different needs.

The D101AHA Compact, with a 2,200-lb. payload, is the most compact model in the range. At just 39-in. wide, it is exceptionally narrow to fit through the doors of buildings and properties, making it the ideal solution for indoor demolition works, the manufacturer said.

The D101AHA and D101AHG models have a skip with a 2,200-lb. payload and 42-in. widths. The AHA version has front and high-tipping, which is perfect for emptying small loads of material into jobsite dumpsters.

Meanwhile, the AHG version has a swivel tip skip, making it a great option for easily unloading materials into side ditches.

Finally, the two D151AHA and D151AHG models have a payload of 3,300-lb. and the same high-tip and swivel skip configurations as the above models. Both are ideal for earthmoving and small demolition jobs in areas with limited room for maneuvering.

AUSA products are now part of the Oshkosh Corporation's Access segment, supporting the company's accelerated growth strategy and strengthening the JLG equipment portfolio.

