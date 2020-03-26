--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Avant Tecno USA Introduces e5 Electric Loader

Thu March 26, 2020 - National Edition
avant



Avant Tecno USA introduced its first fully electric loader, the Avant e5, to the North American market. This battery powered machine is in the same size class as the Avant 500 series, offering zero emissions, minimal noise and low operating costs.

The launch of Avant's e5 machines took place at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020.

The e5 is especially well suited for indoor job and demolition sites where little to no ventilation is possible. Its low noise level enables work in noise-restricted areas or where minimum interference caused by worksite noise is a benefit, according to the manufacturer.

"We're thrilled to be introducing and showcasing our e-series machines to the United States," said Jukka Kytomaki, president of Avant Tecno USA. "As with all Avant loaders, these machines focus on efficiency, ease of use, safety, versatility and ergonomics. In the case of indoor job sites, the e5 is going to be a game-changer in the industry."

The e5 is equipped with an AGM battery (absorbent glass mat) which is maintenance free and has a capacity of 13.6 kW. The Avant e5 has a 7.9 gal/min auxiliary hydraulic flow, which allows working with various Avant attachments.

  • Battery powered
  • Charging unit included in machine
  • Environmentally friendly
  • Zero emissions for indoor demolition jobs
  • Minimal noise level
  • Low operating costs

Avant Tecno USA and its extensive dealer network began taking orders for the e5 in February 2020.

For more information, visit www.avanttecnousa.com.

The e5 is especially well suited for indoor job and demolition sites where little to no ventilation is possible.


