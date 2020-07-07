--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Avatar Construction Continues to Thrive with Rapid Expansion of Commercial Construction Services Across Northeast

Tue July 07, 2020 - Northeast Edition
Avatar Construction


Avatar Construction Inc. announced continued expansion and record-breaking growth in 2020.

While many companies have experienced a drop in business due to current events, Avatar has experienced a massive increase in both new projects and revenue. Avatar has quickly become one of the most sought-after contractors in the Northeast with its comprehensive service and client focused approach, according to the company.

Avatar Construction is a forward-thinking commercial general contractor that has developed a formula responsible for its rapid growth.

"We have always set ourselves apart from what clients have come to expect from a general contractor," said Nazar Vincent, Avatar's president. "Our commitment to providing value over success has proven immensely beneficial for both our clients and Avatar Construction.

"By building and maintaining a team-oriented relationship between Avatar, the client and all subcontractors involved in each project, the Avatar Team can focus efforts directly on delivering a high-quality product on time and on budget."

The Greater Boston corporate office specializes in private and public sector projects and is on pace to close fiscal year 2020 with more than $20M in revenue. Future projections set Avatar on a clear path to exceed 100M by fiscal year 2025.

"I attribute our continued growth to our client over company philosophy paired with our obsession to be the best in the industry," said Vincent. "We are always laser focused on giving our clients exactly what they need and more."

About Avatar Construction

Avatar Construction provides comprehensive design-build construction management services for clients in various markets across the Northeastern United States.

Founded in 1999, Avatar is a privately held employee-owned company that has quickly grown into a multi-million-dollar organization, known for its innovation and commitment to providing value over success.

Avatar Construction Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Mass.

For more information, call 617/714-5773 or visit https://avatarconstructioninc.com/.


 

Read more about...

Avatar Construction Inc. Business News Massachusetts