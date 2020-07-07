Avatar Construction Inc. announced continued expansion and record-breaking growth in 2020.

While many companies have experienced a drop in business due to current events, Avatar has experienced a massive increase in both new projects and revenue. Avatar has quickly become one of the most sought-after contractors in the Northeast with its comprehensive service and client focused approach, according to the company.

Avatar Construction is a forward-thinking commercial general contractor that has developed a formula responsible for its rapid growth.

"We have always set ourselves apart from what clients have come to expect from a general contractor," said Nazar Vincent, Avatar's president. "Our commitment to providing value over success has proven immensely beneficial for both our clients and Avatar Construction.

"By building and maintaining a team-oriented relationship between Avatar, the client and all subcontractors involved in each project, the Avatar Team can focus efforts directly on delivering a high-quality product on time and on budget."

The Greater Boston corporate office specializes in private and public sector projects and is on pace to close fiscal year 2020 with more than $20M in revenue. Future projections set Avatar on a clear path to exceed 100M by fiscal year 2025.

"I attribute our continued growth to our client over company philosophy paired with our obsession to be the best in the industry," said Vincent. "We are always laser focused on giving our clients exactly what they need and more."

About Avatar Construction

Avatar Construction provides comprehensive design-build construction management services for clients in various markets across the Northeastern United States.

Founded in 1999, Avatar is a privately held employee-owned company that has quickly grown into a multi-million-dollar organization, known for its innovation and commitment to providing value over success.

Avatar Construction Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Mass.

For more information, call 617/714-5773 or visit https://avatarconstructioninc.com/.