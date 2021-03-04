Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Avery Carter Compost + Soils Expands With Powerscreen

Thu March 04, 2021 - Southeast Edition #5
CEG


Avery Carter Compost + Soils reached out to Powerscreen Mid-Atlantic to turn waste into profit.
Avery Carter Compost + Soils reached out to Powerscreen Mid-Atlantic to turn waste into profit.

Avery Carter Compost + Soils purchased its first truck to haul tailing materials to landfills from nearby organic facilities. When it noticed the amount of sellable material that was being discarded, the company purchased a 9-acre piece of vacant land, and, after accumulating material for years, decided to pursue the possibility of processing the material to recover the sellable fines products.

Powerscreen Mid-Atlantic's Adam Logan was well-known in the area, and the dealer has a large presence, so the company reached out to him for an education and guidance on the best machine for processing.

"We purchased our Neuenhauser 3F after witnessing the machine's ability to process material at high production and high quality," the company said. "We are already looking at adding Powerscreen conveyors, as well as a Powerscreen scalping screen as we plan our next step in business."

For more information, visit https://powerscreenmidatl.com/.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

Waukesha Water's $286M Pipeline Meets Federal Requirements

Case Introduces Factory-Fit Machine Control for Dozers

Longwall Expansion Under Way in Walker County

Trimble Announces TSC5 Field Data Controller for Land, Construction Surveying

Top 10 Big Ticket Equipment Items Sold at Orlando 2021

Long-Awaited Smithfield Gateway Project Begins in Pennsylvania

Great People, Equipment Spur Success for N.C. Contractor

Koss Construction Keeps I-555 Job On Track



 

Read more about...

Neuenhauser Powerscreen Mid-Atlantic, Inc. Recycling & Processing Equipment






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo