AXCS Equipment appoints Paul Michaels as their new group product manager to oversee the development and deployment of an expanding product portfolio, focusing on safety and quality. With over 25 years of experience, Michaels will lead strategies to enhance the brand and customer experience.

AXCS Equipment photo AXCS Equipment welcomes Paul Michaels as the company’s new group product manager.

AXCS Equipment, a manufacturer of aerial lift equipment, announced Paul Michaels as the company's new group product manager. One of Michaels' primary responsibilities will be to work on the development and deployment of the company's new and expanding product portfolio.

He will be responsible for overall customer experience and product strategy by translating market needs and determining how both legacy and AXCS Equipment products ideally exceed market expectations in each segment to fulfill customer requirements.

"AXCS Equipment has an amazing growth outlook, with plans to add a significant number of new aerial products in the coming years," Michaels said. "Safety and quality are two of our core principles and that will be a primary focus as we roll out these new products. We want to ensure that not only can customers safely use our products, but that they're also benefiting from equipment that provides world-class quality."

As group product manager, Michaels will deploy the AXCS Equipment product portfolio strategy, which entails the existing portfolio and new product categories including larger-capacity scissor lifts, vertical mast lifts, articulated booms, telehandlers and other products.

Michaels brings more than 25 years of product management experience to his new role. He most recently worked with Briggs & Stratton in its commercial lawn mower equipment product line division. Previously, he spent 12 years with Rexnord, a heavy power transmission company, in various global and senior product manager positions. In each role, Michaels developed product strategies and solutions to make equipment more innovative, safer and more efficient — a mindset he carries with him as AXCS Equipment's group product manager.

"Paul's established record of enhancing brands will be a great asset to the AXCS Equipment team and will directly benefit our customers," said Eric Liner, CEO of AXCS Equipment. "His strategic approach to product management will be valuable in growing our new brand identity and our expanding product offering. There are big happenings on the horizon for AXCS Equipment and Paul's role will be largely connected to helping shape our future."

For more information visit axcs.com.

Today's top stories