    MUCA Rebrands as DIGIN Midwest

    The Minnesota Utility Contractors Association (MUCA) has rebranded to DIGIN Midwest as of July 1, 2025. The move aims to better identify the organization's mission of serving and promoting the underground utility industry. DIGIN Midwest continues MUCA's legacy while expanding their reach nationally and offering enhanced services and advocacy efforts. Visit diginmidwest.org for more information.

    Tue July 15, 2025 - Midwest Edition #15
    Katherine Petrik – CEG Editorial Assistant


    DIGIN Midwest logo

    As of July 1, 2025, one of the Midwest's most successful organizations rebranded as DIGIN Midwest.

    "I get this question, ‘Why DIGIN Midwest?'," said Chris Glassing, of American Cast Iron Pipe Company and DIGIN Midwest member. "Why are we rebranding?"

    Glassing explained that it isn't changing the organization — "Its better identifying who we serve and what we're doing."

    The Minnesota Utility Contractors Association (MUCA) was founded in the 1970s to better represent utility workers in the larger construction industry. Goals included representation and promotion of utility workers and better relationships between contractors, government agencies, labor and engineers, as well as improving business conditions. MUCA also became a chapter of the National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA).

    "MUCA has done a great job and has become a model for other organizations like us across the country," said Glassing. "As we continue to grow, we want to be able to continue to serve and expand in those capacities."

    DIGIN Midwest lobbies at the state and federal level to increase funding for projects; advocates to avoid harmful legislation and regulations; and works to increase support for the underground utility industry.

    In addition, DIGIN Midwest provides online and in-person courses on safety, training, certification and management for pipelaying and erosion control.

    "MUCA's been around for a long time, and with the rebrand of DIGIN Midwest, that broadens us," said Luke Minger of Minger Construction. "It doesn't hold us just to Minnesota. It doesn't hold us just to utility contractors. We want to be able to help the industry as a whole."

    "We Do Good Work" is not only the organization's motto but is the core of DIGIN Midwest.

    "That hard work. That dedication. The passion of our contractors. The passion of our leadership is still there," said Matt Brenteson of Brenteson Companies. "We just want to share that with a broader group of people."

    For more information, visit diginmidwest.org.  CEG




