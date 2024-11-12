Balfour Beatty has been awarded a $746 million contract by the Texas Department of Transportation to rebuild a section of Interstate 35 in Austin, Texas. The project includes reconstructing 2.5 miles of the road, building a new bridge over Lady Bird Lake, and enhancing access roads and intersections. Construction will begin in 2025, aiming for completion in 2033 to improve connectivity and capacity for thousands of daily drivers.

Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Transportation A rendering of a new interchange that’s part of an I-35 construction project.

International infrastructure group Balfour Beatty announced on Nov. 5, 2024, that it was awarded a $746 million contract by the Texas Department of Transportation to rebuild part of Interstate 35 (I-35) through Austin, Texas.

Balfour Beatty will reconstruct an approximately 2.5-mi. section of the route on the south side of downtown Austin that will, on completion, provide eight general-purpose lanes, a major new intersection and multiple upgraded access roads.

Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Transportation

A new bridge also will be built across the 416-acre Lady Bird Lake located on the Colorado River, replacing the existing bridge built in 1956. Due to the expansive area and water-based nature of the works, the bridge will be constructed from a barge, requiring complex engineering and marine expertise.

Additionally, the project features a bridge and innovative intersection at Riverside Drive to support the future light rail line which will expand and improve the public transport network in the Central Texas Region.

The project forms part of the Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 Capital Express Central project to significantly improve connectivity and enhance capacity for the 200,000 drivers who use the segment of the interstate daily.

Main construction will begin in the first half of 2025 with completion expected in 2033. At peak construction, Balfour Beatty will directly employ more than 150 people.

"This latest contract award demonstrates our leading civil engineering capabilities and is testament to our 30-year history of delivering projects for the Texas Department of Transportation," Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive Leo Quinn said. "Our selective bidding approach ensures that we leverage our strengths to work with long-term customers in the geographies in which we have proven expertise, strong teams and trusted supply chain partners.

"This award not only allows us to apply our extensive highway construction expertise but also brings in our specialized overwater bridge replacement capabilities from another region," said Mark Johnnie, Balfour Beatty US Civils senior vice president and chief operating officer.

Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Transportation

