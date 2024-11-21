Balfour Beatty's Carolinas operations secured over $36M in special projects, encompassing office renovations, interior buildouts, and upfits. The company's expertise and reputation in the market have led to continued growth in the region's commercial construction sector, with additional projects on the horizon.

Photo courtesy of Balfour Beatty Balfour Beatty worked on the $7.5 million interior upfit of a two-floor, 31,363-sq.-ft. legal office for a repeat-client in Charlotte, N.C.

Balfour Beatty's Carolinas operations have been selected to deliver more than $36 million in special project works within the corporate office, entertainment/hospitality and mixed-use/retail sectors.

Since January, the company's buildings operations have been chosen to construct 12 projects for tenant improvements, renovations, interior buildouts and upfits on behalf of clients in the North and South Carolina markets.

Notable projects include:

The $7.5 million interior upfit of a two-floor, 31,363-sq.-ft. legal office for a repeat-client in Charlotte, N.C. Contract executed in September 2024 with an expected completion in January 2025.

A $3 million office upfit for Rosendin Electric's Charlotte office which builds out 15,000 sq. ft. of office space and a 30,000-sq.-ft. warehouse in Huntersville, N.C., completed in November 2024.

The $1 million corporate office renovation for Debtbook's Charlotte headquarters in Charlotte's Design Center of the Carolinas, completed September 2024.

Asana Partners' Design Center Atrium renovation in Charlotte worth $1.1 million which features office/corporate improvements and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems upgrades, completed June 2024.

An over $709,000 interior upfit for Flight, a wine bar in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood, which features a 2,506-sq.-ft. transformation of a ground floor retail space into a luxury restaurant space, completed April 2024.

"Being selected to deliver these projects are a testament to Balfour Beatty's expertise and reputation in the special projects market," said Jeff Sandeen, Balfour Beatty president in the Carolinas. "We are grateful to have been involved with projects this year with many first-time clients, in addition to our returning customers, who trust our building capabilities for specialty spaces and value us as a construction partner. We take great pride in being their builder of choice, transforming our clients' visions into exceptional spaces that contribute to the growth and vitality of our rapidly expanding communities."

In addition to the over $36 million of special project works in the Carolinas, the company has been conditionally selected for three additional special projects worth nearly $20 million which are expected to be contracted by the first quarter of 2025. The business also has various active projects across both states which include deliveries for clients within the themed attractions, hospitality, manufacturing, retail, dining, healthcare and corporate office sectors.

The company's Carolinas operations are focused on specific, high growth sectors with population growth and economic development driving increased investment in cities such as Charlotte, Raleigh, Charleston and surrounding communities. The geography's Buildings operations align with Balfour Beatty's national business strategy as well as the expansion of its regional growth market which further diversifies the company's U.S. project portfolio.

For more information, visit balfourbeattyus.com.

Today's top stories