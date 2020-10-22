--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Barry Equipment Opens Training, Service Facility in Webster, Massachusetts

Thu October 22, 2020 - Northeast Edition #22
CEG




Barry Equipment is located at 7 Harry's Way, Webster Mass.

Barry Equipment Co. Inc. has recently opened a brand new 17,500-sq.-ft. facility. Located in Webster, Mass., on 7 Harry's Way, only 2 mi. from the company headquarters, this new location will act as Barry Equipment's service and training headquarters.

The five-bay service center is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment including two 10-ton bridge cranes, centralized lubrication system, diagnostic equipment and hydraulic hose shop.

The new location is built on a 10-acre site allowing for onsite demonstrations, testing and equipment storage.

"As Barry Equipment grows and expands in the market place, we continually stay focused on customer service and support. In today's competitive market we believe offering the highest level of support and service is what sets you apart from the competition. In addition to our new location, Barry Equipment has added new service trucks to our fleet including a lube truck specifically focusing on scheduled fleet maintenance," the company said.

Hours of operation are Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday by appointment only.

Manufacturers represented include Doosan, Yanmar, Peterson Pacific, Dynapac, Rotobec, ASV and Brandon Manufacturing. CEG

In addition to onsite service capabilities, Barry Equipment Co. Inc. operated its own transport trucks with capabilities of handling any move.
In addition to onsite service capabilities, Barry Equipment Co. Inc. operated its own transport trucks with capabilities of handling any move.

Barry Equipment has made a tremendous investment in parts for its new service center for each of the manufacturers it represents, including Doosan, Yanmar, Peterson Pacific, Dynapac, Rotobec, ASV and Brandon.
Barry Equipment has made a tremendous investment in parts for its new service center for each of the manufacturers it represents, including Doosan, Yanmar, Peterson Pacific, Dynapac, Rotobec, ASV and Brandon.

Barry Equipment continues to invest in its fleet of service trucks so whenever possible fleets can be serviced or repaired on site.
Barry Equipment continues to invest in its fleet of service trucks so whenever possible fleets can be serviced or repaired on site.

Barry Equipment is located at 7 Harry’s Way, Webster Mass.
Barry Equipment is located at 7 Harry’s Way, Webster Mass.

To guarantee that machines receive all of their scheduled lubrication and oil services, Barry Equipment offers on-site lubrication services.
To guarantee that machines receive all of their scheduled lubrication and oil services, Barry Equipment offers on-site lubrication services.

Barry Equipment new facility has room to spare for prepping and servicing machines like these two Doosan loaders, a model DL580-5 and DL280-5, being prepped for delivery.
Barry Equipment new facility has room to spare for prepping and servicing machines like these two Doosan loaders, a model DL580-5 and DL280-5, being prepped for delivery.

Barry Equipment’s new Webster, Mass., facility is equipped with two 10-ton overhead cranes, making light work out of the heaviest projects.
Barry Equipment’s new Webster, Mass., facility is equipped with two 10-ton overhead cranes, making light work out of the heaviest projects.

A major investment has been made in diagnostic equipment, assuring the fastest possible turn time to get equipment back up and running.
A major investment has been made in diagnostic equipment, assuring the fastest possible turn time to get equipment back up and running.

Barry Equipment’s new hydraulic hose shop is equipped to create hydraulic hoses for nearly all makes and models of equipment.
Barry Equipment’s new hydraulic hose shop is equipped to create hydraulic hoses for nearly all makes and models of equipment.

Located only 2 mi. from Barry Equipment’s corporate headquarters, the new service center features five bays on a 10-acre site with plenty of room for future growth.
Located only 2 mi. from Barry Equipment’s corporate headquarters, the new service center features five bays on a 10-acre site with plenty of room for future growth.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Barry Equipment Co., Inc. Business News Massachusetts