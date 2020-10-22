Barry Equipment Opens Training, Service Facility in Webster, Massachusetts

Barry Equipment Co. Inc. has recently opened a brand new 17,500-sq.-ft. facility. Located in Webster, Mass., on 7 Harry's Way, only 2 mi. from the company headquarters, this new location will act as Barry Equipment's service and training headquarters.

The five-bay service center is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment including two 10-ton bridge cranes, centralized lubrication system, diagnostic equipment and hydraulic hose shop.

The new location is built on a 10-acre site allowing for onsite demonstrations, testing and equipment storage.

"As Barry Equipment grows and expands in the market place, we continually stay focused on customer service and support. In today's competitive market we believe offering the highest level of support and service is what sets you apart from the competition. In addition to our new location, Barry Equipment has added new service trucks to our fleet including a lube truck specifically focusing on scheduled fleet maintenance," the company said.

Hours of operation are Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday by appointment only.

Manufacturers represented include Doosan, Yanmar, Peterson Pacific, Dynapac, Rotobec, ASV and Brandon Manufacturing. CEG