Barry Equipment Opens Training, Service Facility in Webster, Massachusetts

Barry Equipment is located at 7 Harry's Way, Webster Mass.
Barry Equipment Co. Inc. has recently opened a brand new 17,500-sq.-ft. facility. Located in Webster, Mass., on 7 Harry's Way, only 2 mi. from the company headquarters, this new location will act as Barry Equipment's service and training headquarters.
The five-bay service center is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment including two 10-ton bridge cranes, centralized lubrication system, diagnostic equipment and hydraulic hose shop.
The new location is built on a 10-acre site allowing for onsite demonstrations, testing and equipment storage.
"As Barry Equipment grows and expands in the market place, we continually stay focused on customer service and support. In today's competitive market we believe offering the highest level of support and service is what sets you apart from the competition. In addition to our new location, Barry Equipment has added new service trucks to our fleet including a lube truck specifically focusing on scheduled fleet maintenance," the company said.
Hours of operation are Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday by appointment only.
Manufacturers represented include Doosan, Yanmar, Peterson Pacific, Dynapac, Rotobec, ASV and Brandon Manufacturing. CEG
In addition to onsite service capabilities, Barry Equipment Co. Inc. operated its own transport trucks with capabilities of handling any move.
Barry Equipment has made a tremendous investment in parts for its new service center for each of the manufacturers it represents, including Doosan, Yanmar, Peterson Pacific, Dynapac, Rotobec, ASV and Brandon.
Barry Equipment continues to invest in its fleet of service trucks so whenever possible fleets can be serviced or repaired on site.
Barry Equipment is located at 7 Harry’s Way, Webster Mass.
To guarantee that machines receive all of their scheduled lubrication and oil services, Barry Equipment offers on-site lubrication services.
Barry Equipment new facility has room to spare for prepping and servicing machines like these two Doosan loaders, a model DL580-5 and DL280-5, being prepped for delivery.
Barry Equipment’s new Webster, Mass., facility is equipped with two 10-ton overhead cranes, making light work out of the heaviest projects.
A major investment has been made in diagnostic equipment, assuring the fastest possible turn time to get equipment back up and running.
Barry Equipment’s new hydraulic hose shop is equipped to create hydraulic hoses for nearly all makes and models of equipment.
Located only 2 mi. from Barry Equipment’s corporate headquarters, the new service center features five bays on a 10-acre site with plenty of room for future growth.