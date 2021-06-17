The Anaconda DF514 tracked screen and a TR75 tracked conveyor makes -2-in. gravel and oversize.

Once a heavy equipment repair shop, Baschmann Services of Elma, N.Y., has grown over the past 35 years to become a substantial equipment distributor for both rolling stock and aggregate equipment in New York State.

Recently the company has made some significant adjustments to its aggregate manufacturer lineup to further enhance the product offerings to contractors and some of the leading aggregate producers across the region with McLanahan and TCI.

President Pete Baschmann recently discussed the family of manufacturers his company currently represents, and how they blend together to be able to meet all of the needs of contractors and producers.

One of Baschmann's long time suppliers is Anaconda; Baschmann has been an Anaconda dealer for more than a decade.

According to Anaconda's president, Alistair Forsyth, the Anaconda lineup is a full line of tracked scalping and incline screens, ranging from the compact 10 x 4 units to the ever popular 5 x 14 units, up to the high production 5 x 18 and 5 x 20 units. Along with the lineup of flat deck screens, the company offers a complete line of tracked trommel screens and tracked feeder loaders, as well as tracked conveyors.

Anaconda has been marketing its products worldwide for 12 years, and has distributed almost 1,500 machines in more than 50 countries across six continents to date.

All of its equipment is manufactured and distributed from its full-service manufacturing and parts facility in Northern Ireland. In 2012, the company set up its North American facility to house machinery, spare parts, sales and technical support for the U.S., Canadian and South American markets, which ensures Baschmann Services customers the same level of parts support and services that they would receive from any other major portable aggregate equipment manufacturer, Forsyth said.

"We work very closely with our dealers like Baschmann Services to identify the ever-changing needs of our U.S. customers. In the next few weeks Pete [Baschmann] will be taking delivery of the first I12R tracked crusher brought into the United States. This innovative machine can function as a closed-circuit impact crusher or be easily changed out to function as a jaw crusher.

"Baschmann Services was one of the first dealers to come on with Anaconda when we entered the U.S. market over a decade ago, and the relationship between our companies is as strong as it has ever been. Pete and the entire team at Baschmann are one of the most approachable, application and product knowledgeable, and honest companies I have had the privilege of working with. This can all too clearly be seen with the loyal customer base they have grown over their long history in the New York market.

"People buy from people, and more specifically, people buy from people they trust to help and support them every step of the way and that has always been the culture we have tried to adopt in Anaconda and look for in our partners like Baschmann Services. Helping their customers decide on the best way to maximize their operations, supplying and installing the right equipment, and supporting that equipment for the years to come as it makes their customers money is all in a days' work for the Baschmann team. I look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with Pete and his team for the years to come," Forsyth said.

While portable equipment has been the fastest growing segment of the aggregate market for the last several decades, stationary aggregate equipment still does the bulk of the heavy lifting for most quarry operations.

To satisfy those needs, Baschmann Services relies on two primary suppliers, McLanahan and TCI.

Headquartered in Hollidaysburg, Pa., McLanahan has been in business since 1835. According to Baschmann, "We look to McLanahan primarily in four specific product categories: vibratory screens, Universal jaw crushers, Universal impact crushers and wash plants.

"In 2012, McLanahan purchased Universal Engineering of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. That acquisition brought to the McLanahan family of products a well-respected brand of rugged, durable and well-engineered crushers. The Universal NGS impact crusher is a secondary impactor designed to bring increased profitability to any operation by providing a superior highly cubicle product while reducing overall operating expense. Our experience has been that our customers are very satisfied with this product, that it offers lower down-time and fewer parts to inventory."

McLanahan's Universal jaw crusher also is a great performer constructed from high quality materials that holds up under tough applications, according to the company. It is best known for its deep crushing chambers that produces a better nip angle, while reducing rebounding to ensure continuous crushing action with less continuous abrasive wear. Every Universal jaw crusher is designed with less wear and less maintenance in mind, which equals lower operational costs.

"The McLanahan max inclined vibrating screen is designed to fit into any existing structure and operation with no rework. Each screen is made with maximum strength steel to extend wear life. Like the other McLanahan products that we represent, they are engineered to maximize up time and reduce operational costs by extending wear life," said Baschmann.

"The McLanahan Ultra-Wash modular wash plants are quick and easy to assemble for the customer where time is an issue. They arrive on site almost fully assembled in containerized modules and produce up to five products, including three clean aggregates and two wash sand fractions."

A third critical partner of Baschmann Services' aggregate division is TCI Manufacturing, headquartered in Walnut, Ill. TCI is a top tier design and build manufacturing company for the aggregates and bulk materials industry, which specializes in steel fabrication.

According to Baschmann, "A big part of what we use TCI for is engineering and designing the structures when we build a stationary plant or a mobile [non-tracked] plant for a producer. Typically, every one of these situations are custom designed.

"Every customer has a slightly different objective and different vision of how to get where he is going. The crushers, the screeners, the wash plants are pretty much components, but the steel structures that put them in place and tie all of these mechanisms together need to be custom built. TCI has proven to have the right engineers with the right skill sets who use the highest grade building materials available to work with us to satisfy our customers' needs. Every one of these projects are truly unique and it is imperative to work with a company whose pedigree is in aggregate and bulk material production. TCI perfectly fits that bill."

Another aspect of an aggregate plant that requires a tremendous amount of customization along with a large amount of engineering skill is the conveying systems that tie together the various production aspects of the facility and ultimately stockpiles the finished materials.

"It really is quite surprising the number of unique applications with different engineering demands that we come across for conveyors, including floating conveyors to move materials across bodies of water, pedestal stacking conveyors, or conveyors designed to move materials across highways. Whatever the demand, TCI has proven themselves extremely capable of meeting the demands of whatever the industry asks of them," Baschmann said.

"We also use TCI for the manufacturing of TCI high frequency screens, also known as PEP screens. They are available in single or double-deck configurations and are equipped with either electric or hydraulic vibration. TCI high frequency screens are engineered to provide the highest production capabilities on the market."

Respect is a two-way street, and Jon Coughlin, sales manager of TCI, speaks just as highly of Baschmann Services.

"There are several things that we look for in selecting our partners/dealers in this industry. One is that the dealer has a good understanding of the industry that he is representing. Two is that the dealer is willing to make an investment of inventory to support his customers. Three is that we want to have a trusting relationship with our dealers/partners knowing that we have each other's back.

"In any business relationship things do not always go perfectly and you need to know that your partners are looking out for your best interests. Pete Baschmann and his staff have demonstrated all of the above qualities."

