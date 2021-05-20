Equipmentdown-arrow
Baschmann Services Names Kirsch to Represent Aggregate, Rolling Stock

Thu May 20, 2021 - Northeast Edition #11
Baschmann Services Inc.


Bob Tracey (L), Baschmann Services sales manager, and Bill Kirsch, Baschmann Services sales representative of the counties of Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Alleghany.
Peter Baschmann, president of Baschmann Services in Elma, N.Y., announced the addition of Bill Kirsch to its sales staff. Kirsch will be representing both the aggregate and rolling stock divisions of Baschmann Services, with manufacturers including Kobelco, ASV, Anaconda, Hitachi, Carlton, McLanahan and TCI. His area of responsibilities will include the counties of Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Alleghany.

Kirsch has 10 years of experience in the medical device industry in training, sales and the sales support side of the industry. He has a strong background in machinery operation, including agricultural and construction equipment and continues today to be involved in his family's farm.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




