Bedrock Machinery photo (L-R, front row) are Brian You, Cathy Nguyen, Betty Munoz, Jack Yao, Garbo Gao, Ariel Chen, Edith Caruana and Michelle Luo. (L-R, back row) are Marcos Olivares, Germey Ramirez, Alex Pelaez, Steven Li, Leslie Zhu and Sebastian Palmerin.

Bedrock Machinery of Irvine, Calif., has steadily grown from a specialist in construction attachments into a diversified global supplier of heavy equipment.

With branches across North and South America, Australia and Asia — and strong dealer partnerships in markets such as Mexico — the company is balancing expansion with a deliberate focus on training, quality and dealer support.

"We started with attachments because that's where we saw opportunity," said Jack Yao, president of Bedrock Machinery. "Over time, it became clear that machinery sales complemented that perfectly. Today, both sides of the business strengthen each other."

Investing in Knowledge, Sales Training

As Bedrock has expanded, the need for product expertise has grown alongside it. The company is taking a hands-on approach to sales training, ensuring its teams know how machines and attachments perform in the field.

"Our salespeople can't just rely on spec sheets or pictures," Yao said. "They need to get in the yard, try the attachments and really understand how they work. That's how they build credibility with customers — and it helps us share better demonstrations and media online, too."

Strategic Move in Southern California

The company's next milestone is relocating its Southern California headquarters, including its office, warehouse and yard. Two new sites, each within 20 minutes of the current location, are under review.

"Securing property isn't difficult," Yao said. "The bigger challenge is retaining our staff. They're central to our success, and we want the transition to be as smooth as possible."

Global Network: Branches, Partnerships

Bedrock now operates branches in the United States, Canada, Australia, Peru, Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, with partnerships in many other countries. Each branch is fully owned and branded, while partnerships allow for collaboration with local entities.

"Branches give us control and presence, while partnerships give us perspective," Yao said. "Our partners help us understand what's unique in each market — whether that's a certain attachment or a specific machine configuration."

Navigating Tariff Pressures

Like many international equipment suppliers, Bedrock faces an uncertain tariff environment. Rates can fluctuate dramatically and without warning, creating unpredictability in pricing.

"Sometimes tariffs jump up overnight, and it makes planning very difficult," Yao said. "We've had to adapt — shifting to global manufacturing bases or adjusting margins. The priority is always to keep product moving and not leave customers waiting."

Premium Quality as Standard

Despite supply chain challenges, Bedrock has maintained its commitment to premium quality. Manufacturing connections are closely monitored to prevent corner-cutting and ensure durability.

"In markets overseas, customers don't have the luxury of quick repairs," Yao said. "That's why we insist on premium options and a rigorous inspection process. Our team is constantly checking suppliers, making sure material thickness and other specs meet our standards."

Supporting Dealers Across North America

Dealers remain a central part of Bedrock's strategy. The company stocks machines and attachments at key hubs in Los Angeles; Houston; Savannah, Ga.; Chicago; and Toronto, allowing for rapid delivery.

"When a dealer gets an order, they don't have to tell the customer to wait," Yao said. "They can ship immediately. That builds trust." Exclusive dealers also receive preferential pricing, reinforcing loyalty and encouraging end-users to work through official channels.

Focused On Sustainable Growth

From its origins as an attachment supplier to its current position as a multi-branch international brand, Bedrock Machinery's growth story is one of deliberate, sustainable steps.

"We're not expanding just for the sake of expanding," Yao said. "Every move — whether it's training our people, opening a new branch or supporting dealers — is about building long-term strength. That's the foundation for everything we do." CEG

