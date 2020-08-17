Bell Adds 20-Ton B20E Low Ground Pressure Truck

The 4-cylinder Mercedes Benz diesel engine provides 228 hp, (170 kW), enabling the B20E LGP to perform with a similar power-to-weight ratio to the larger Bell B30E, according to the manufacturer.

Bell Equipment has added the 20-ton Bell B20E low ground pressure (LGP) truck to its range, thus offering an additional solution for compromising underfoot conditions.

A physically smaller incarnation of the Bell B30E, but entrenched with the same DNA, the B20E 6WD ADT has proved itself a popular machine from residential excavation to site sensitive archaeological digs. The 4-cylinder Mercedes Benz diesel engine provides 228 hp, (170 kW), enabling the B20E LGP to perform with a similar power-to-weight ratio to the larger Bell B30E, according to the manufacturer.

The six-speed Allison automatic transmission, now calibrated with Allison's FuelSense, optimizes the shift points to match the haul profile with higher shift rpm on steeper gradients and lower shift rpm on flatter terrain.

To ensure ultimate off-road capability, the B20E LGP's purpose built 6x6-drivetrain is equipped with the latest Bell automatic traction control technologies. Interaxle differential lock (IDL) and limited slip differentials on all axles that provide full traction on deep wet ground or soft and sandy areas while fully sealed wet brakes comply with extreme conditions and reduce maintenance to a minimum.

Enhanced flotation, another crucial off-road requirement, is guaranteed by low profile, extra wide 800/45 R30.5 tires that provide significantly low ground pressures under full load, according to the manufacturer.

This economical ADT delivers excellent tons per gallon ratios and is considered a small site "access enabler" owing to its compact design.

For more information, visit www.bellequipmentna.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.