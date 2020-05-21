Bell Trucks Names Quality Fleet Service New Dealer

Quality Fleet Service, Inc., based in South Hadley, Mass., has joined the Bell Trucks America team.

The company was in search of an articulated truck line to round out its heavy construction equipment offerings and Bell was a perfect match, according to Nicholas Moynihan, president of Quality Fleet Service.

"From the service side of what we do, we are very familiar with Bell's Mercedes engines and Allison transmissions, and we could not be more excited about offering this product to our customers," he said. "We have serviced the Mercedes engine for years and it's an engine that lives up to its name and reputation for both fuel efficiency and reliability — and Allison is the standard. If anyone is given a choice, Allison is what they are going to want to have in terms of a transmission and with Allison, parts availability is never a question.

"Bell gives us the full truck product offering that we need from 7-tons to 60-tons of which two are tracked carriers," Moynihan added. "We are looking forward to introducing this product to all of our customers in central and western Massachusetts."

Bell Trucks supplies articulated dump trucks to markets in the United States and Mexico. Its new E-series truck is packed with features that deliver production boosting payloads, lower daily operating costs, enhanced ride quality and safety standards, according to Bell.

For more information on Quality Fleet Services, call 413/213-0632 or visit qualityfleetservice.com.

For more information on Bell Trucks America, call 855/BELL-ADT or visit belltrucksamerica.com. CEG

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.