Bell Trucks Names Quality Fleet Service New Dealer

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Bell Trucks Names Quality Fleet Service New Dealer

Thu May 21, 2020 - Northeast Edition #11
CEG



Quality Fleet Service, Inc., based in South Hadley, Mass., has joined the Bell Trucks America team.

The company was in search of an articulated truck line to round out its heavy construction equipment offerings and Bell was a perfect match, according to Nicholas Moynihan, president of Quality Fleet Service.

"From the service side of what we do, we are very familiar with Bell's Mercedes engines and Allison transmissions, and we could not be more excited about offering this product to our customers," he said. "We have serviced the Mercedes engine for years and it's an engine that lives up to its name and reputation for both fuel efficiency and reliability — and Allison is the standard. If anyone is given a choice, Allison is what they are going to want to have in terms of a transmission and with Allison, parts availability is never a question.

"Bell gives us the full truck product offering that we need from 7-tons to 60-tons of which two are tracked carriers," Moynihan added. "We are looking forward to introducing this product to all of our customers in central and western Massachusetts."

Bell Trucks supplies articulated dump trucks to markets in the United States and Mexico. Its new E-series truck is packed with features that deliver production boosting payloads, lower daily operating costs, enhanced ride quality and safety standards, according to Bell.

For more information on Quality Fleet Services, call 413/213-0632 or visit qualityfleetservice.com.

For more information on Bell Trucks America, call 855/BELL-ADT or visit belltrucksamerica.com. CEG

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

articulated trucks Bell Trucks America Business News Massachusetts Quality Fleet Service, Inc. TRUCKS