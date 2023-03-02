Bergmann Americas will be introducing the new C807s and C810s (7 and 10 ton) compact dumpers. These new compact dumpers offer 180-degree swivel dump bodies and a 180-degree swiveling operator’s stations for increased versatility in a compact machine.

Bergmann Americas has been anxiously awaiting the start of ConExpo 2023 to showcase its new product offerings. These new arrivals will be displayed with their outstanding and proven predecessors from Germany. Bergmann Americas began operations in January 2020 and first introduced its Bergmann product line at ConExpo 2020. Since then, Bergmann Americas has exploded across the United States with an outstanding dealer network. These products and the Bergmann Americas team will be at Booth #F8527.

New

Bergmann Americas will be introducing the new C807s and C810s (7 and 10 ton) compact dumpers that were unveiled at bauma this past October. These new compact dumpers offer 180-degree swivel dump bodies and a 180-degree swiveling operator's station for increased versatility in a compact machine. This compact dumper line-up also includes the C805s (5-ton) that has been a popular unit since introduced to the North American market.

The Bergmann C804e electric dumper was introduced in 2022 and will make its first showcase at ConExpo 2023. The Bergmann C804e is equipped with a 180-degree swiveling dump body and offers zero emissions with low noise. This 3.5-ton unit has been growing quickly in the United States marketplace.

Universal

The powerful units that led to quick growth of the Bergmann product line since its North American introduction back in 2020 also will be displayed. The top selling C815s swivel dumper along with C815s rear dump and C912s swivel dump will be available from the wheeled dumper and track dumper line-ups.

The C815s swivel dump offers a 180-degree swivel dump body that helps contractors work in tight conditions. The C815s rear dump offers an extremely low ground pressure to aid working in wet conditions. This unit with its 15-ton capacity has a loaded ground pressure of 10.9 psi.

When the terrain gets really soft or slopes get steep, Bergmann's C912s track dumper is a great option to stay productive. Bergmann Americas also offers a C815s water truck (3,000 gal.) and the new C815s mat hauler.

Growth

Since Bergmann Americas showed up at ConExpo 2020 as a company that had been in business for 60 days, the growth with quality dealers in the United States has been impressive. This growth can be attributed to the Bergmann Americas team and the quality product offering from Bergmann Germany. The Bergmann Americas team is unparalleled in its understanding of the compact articulated, low ground pressure truck market. A market that they've played a major role in developing since its introduction in North America. The quality of the machines produced by Bergmann Germany is evident at first glance. To date, the Bergmann Americas dealer network consists of 15 dealers with more than 120 locations in 28 states.

Need

Bergmann Americas is looking to expand its dealer network in North America. The pandemic slowed the growth outside the United States borders but now is the time for great opportunities in these areas. Bergmann Americas is currently looking for dealers in Canada, Mexico and portions of the United States.

