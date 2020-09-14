--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Bergmann Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Mon September 14, 2020 - National Edition
Bergmann Americas

Bergmann Americas is the North American importer of the Bergmann product line from Meppen, Germany. The product offering for dealers includes compact articulated dump trucks (15 tons) and track dumpers (12 tons).
Bergmann Americas started operations in January 2020 at its North American Headquarters in Spartanburg, S.C.



Bergmann Americas started operations in January 2020 at its North American Headquarters in Spartanburg, S.C.

Bergmann Americas is the North American importer of the Bergmann product line from Meppen, Germany. The product offering for dealers includes compact articulated dump trucks (15 tons) and track dumpers (12 tons).

Starting in 2021, the Bergmann site dumper line-up (4 to 10 tons) and Bergmann M201 will be available to North America.

Bergmann is celebrating its 60 year anniversary this year and excited about its representation in the North American market. According to the manufacturer, every Bergmann machine provides the best possible combination of Bergmann's four key design parameters: handling, safety, effectiveness and efficiency.

  • The Bergmann C815s is a 15 ton compact articulated dump truck with three dump body options: rear dump, swivel dump and three-way dump.
  • The C912s track dumper offers a swivel dump and rear dump. The site dumper line up is introducing a new 3 ton class electric powered dumper with dump or flatbed options.
  • The M201 is a remote control crawler slope machine for mower head, mulcher, etc.

With the low ground pressure offered by the 15 ton Bergmann C815s, recent demos and rentals in environmental applications have proven the machines are productive and reliable.

For even lower ground pressure and slope situations the Bergmann C912s track dumpers have followed through with maneuverability and efficiency. The C912s Swivel Dumper's rotating operators console has easily become the favorite feature of operators. This unique feature allows them to handle tough maneuvers with ease while controlling their payload.

For more information, call 864/707-0080 or e-mail sales@bergmannamericas.com



