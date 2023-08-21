List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Bergmann Dumpers: Customer Focused, Competent, Reliable

    Mon August 21, 2023 - National Edition
    Bergmann


    Bergmann dumpers can be found all over the world and Bergmann Americas continues to grow in the North American marketplace.
    Bergmann, with more than 60 years experience, is a pioneer in the compact dumper market.

    Based in Meppen Germany, Hans-Hermann Bergmann manages the company in its second generation. Bergmann's high-grade, durable quality "Made in Germany" comes as standard with all Bergmann dumpers. Bergmann dumpers can be found all over the world and Bergmann Americas continues to grow in the North American marketplace.

    Right Equipment for Each Application

    The wheel dumper C815s shows that efficient operation, mobility on any terrain, operator comfort and safety go very well together. The C815s confidently meets every day challenges on any job site with its flexible fleet — swivel dump, rear dump, 3-way dump and water truck. The agility and low ground pressure of these units helps operators remain productive in challenging conditions.

    Strong On Any Terrain

    The tracked dumper C912s is very reliable on challenging terrain that include slope and soft conditions. When jobsite conditions require a tracked dumper, Bergmann delivers with a strong power pack that delivers high transport performance, according to the manufacturer.

    The C912s tracked dumper offers versatility as well with rear dump and swivel dump models.

    For Small, Medium Sized Construction Sites

    Bergmann has been a leading supplier in the compact dumper segment for generations, offering three compact dumper models with the C805s, C807s and C810s. Their uniting feature: the dumpers compact dimensions provide maximum flexibility at small and medium sized construction sites.

    The newly developed driver's platform ensures an unobstructed view onto the work area across the short rear. The ROPS bar of the C805s enhances safety while the new full cab of the C807s and C810s improves operator comfort on all terrains and weather conditions.




