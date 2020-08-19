bidadoo Accelerates Sales Through Rapidly Expanding Team

Mark Hanson

bidadoo is expanding its sales and leadership team to meet the surge of online remarketing demand and activity.

As further fueled by COVID-19, bidadoo has attracted a 188 percent growth in site traffic during this period. bidadoo is expanding deeper into new regions and markets.

A key component in this year's rapid growth has been provided by the leadership of Mark Hanson, vice president of sales. Joining bidadoo in early 2020, Hanson came from Manitou Group where he led the North American operations as CEO.

Prior to this, Hanson served as vice president of sales at Generac and vice president global accounts at Terex.

Hanson spent 10 years at Genie Industries / Terex Corporation, ascending from regional sales manager to vice president of North American Sales.

"We are very pleased with Mark joining the bidadoo leadership team, driving customer success and market growth" said Howard Hawk, president of bidadoo. "He has been a great fit for our culture and has the vision and drive to create the world's premier equipment buying and selling experience."

"I am proud to be working on the bidadoo team" said Hanson. "Our company and team are focused on providing customers with solid value, efficient remarketing solutions, and the best net returns for their equipment. We stand behind everything we do and sell and operate with a DNA of integrity in a market with massive growth potential."

Also key in driving customer success with bidadoo are Steve Gorman and Chris Markos. Both joined bidadoo recently and have played a significant role in bidadoo's team and market growth this year.

Gorman is the new region manager — sales for the Great Lakes region. Gorman is expanding opportunities for bidadoo in the transportation, heavy industrial, dealer and rental segments. A heavy equipment auction industry veteran, Gorman brings decades of sales management experience gained at Equify Auctions, Iron Planet and Ritchie Brothers to bidadoo.

"bidadoo treated us great and sold our equipment for a bigger return than we expected. Steve Gorman was extremely professional from beginning to end. We will be using them again in the future," said Jeff Allingham, president, Allingham Corporation.

Markos is the new region manager — sales for the Gulf Coast region. Markos is expanding opportunities for bidadoo in the energy, oil and gas and industrial markets. In addition, Markos is rapidly expanding bidadoo's depth in the general construction, contracting and rental segments. With deep business development experience at Ritchie Brothers and Generac — and as an intelligence officer in the United States Army — Markos brings a wealth of leadership experience to bidadoo, according to the company.

"Propelled by the leadership, vision and efforts of Hanson, Gorman, Markos and team, bidadoo's growth is surging while we provide the highest net returns for our customers."

For more information, call 877/bidadoo or visit www.bidadoo.com.