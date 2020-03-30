bidadoo Holds Final Q1 Online Auction

bidadoo holds the final Q1 online auction on March 31 -- with online interest up 50 percent and a volume increase of 80 percent over last year. With construction and equipment activity impacted due to the current health crisis, bidadoo brings the auction to you, both buyers and sellers, without the need for travel or transport.

bidadoo's Coronavirus response in support of the community, customers and team includes:

bidadoo's Auction Support Center is in full operation via 100 percent virtual support

All bidadoo's operational technologies are cloud-based and globally accessible

bidadoo's Field Production Staff are low-impact, with minimal onsite contact

bidadoo is respectful and compliant with our customers' policies during this time

Self-service options in support of current restrictions

"We are very proud of our team for doing all we can to responsibly support our communities, while also continuing to operate virtually to keep our customers supported during this critical time," said Howard Hawk, President of bidadoo Inc. "We know many of our customers are playing a critical role during this crisis, and our customers have asked us to continue to support them with our online model, more than ever."

During this challenging time, bidadoo remains positioned to continue to support its buyers and sellers on the largest and most trusted online auction platform, eBay, with its full suite of online services:

Weekly, Trusted, No-Reserve Auctions

Buy-Now / Make-Offer Marketplace for Immediate Sale

Valuation and Appraisal Services

No travel or transport required for buyers or sellers

Real-Time published auction results with buyer and seller transparency

183,000,000 Registered Bidders via eBay Marketplace

17 bidadoo Auction Centers across North America to serve our customers

More flexible payment and pickup terms and options for buyers

bidadoo will host its final Q1 auction from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm (Pacific time), supporting sellers including Sunbelt Rentals, Herc Rentals, Genie/Terex, Case Construction and JCB. Machines available this week include rental returns, lease returns and quality contractor equipment, such as:

2015 Volvo A40G off-road 40-ton articulated dump truck

2013 Caterpillar 312E hydraulic excavator

2014 Case 621F articulated wheel loader

2013 Caterpillar TL1055C 10,000LB telescopic reach fork lift

2013 Volvo EC220DL hydraulic excavator

2014 John Deere 210G LC hydraulic excavator

2014 John Deere 750K LGP crawler dozer

2014 Peterbilt PB348 4,000 gallon water T/A truck

2010 Caterpillar D4K XL crawler dozer

2012 John Deere 544K articulated wheel loader

2013 John Deere 250G LC hydraulic excavator

2013 Doosan DX225LC-3 hydraulic excavator

2012 Hyundai Robex R210LC-9 hydraulic excavator

2016 Kubota SVL95-2S tracked skid steer

2013 Genie S85 85' 4WD telescopic boom lift

2010 Caterpillar CS54 84 in. smooth drum vibratory roller

For more information, visit http://www.bidadoo.com/auctions.