BigIron, the industry's largest agricultural and real estate auction marketplace, and Sullivan Auctioneers, one of the largest real estate and farm machinery auctioneers in the nation, announced a vintage truck and tractor auction at this year's Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill., Aug. 27.

The auction will feature nearly 50 lots of vintage, rare equipment you can't find anywhere else, according to BigIron. The public is invited to attend the auction preview and media day for this auction on Aug. 14 at the Sullivan Auctioneers headquarters, 1066 U.S. Hwy 136, Hamilton, Ill.

Three exceptional tractors have been donated to the auction with proceeds from these lots benefiting Farm Rescue, a nonprofit that aids farm and ranch families who have experienced unexpected crises:

• KP1216 — 1976 John Deere 4230 2WD Tractor, showing just 2,944 hours, featuring a Quad Range transmission, SG (Sound-Gard) cab, two hydraulic remotes, 1000/540 PTO, 10.00-16 front tires, 18.4-38 rear tires, four front suitcase weights, quick hitch, R134A air conditioning, a new interior and a new muffler. The owner believes the hours, paint and tires are all original. (Donated by Dan Sullivan).

• LQ3553 – 1988 John Deere 755 2WD Compact Utility Tractor, with only 595 hours showing (Donated by Joe Swindell).

• LQ3569 – 1986 Ford 1710 2WD Tractor, showing just 617 hours (Donated by John Sullivan).

These tractors will be auctioned off during the Farm Progress Show 2025 Auction on Aug. 27, with 100 percent of proceeds going directly to Farm Rescue's mission of supporting farm families across rural America.

"We are deeply grateful to Sullivan Auctioneers, BigIron and the generous individuals who donated these vintage tractors in support of Farm Rescue," said Terry Johnston, manager of industry engagement of Farm Rescue. The proceeds from this auction will directly support our mission to assist farm and ranch families during times of unexpected hardship, ensuring they receive the operational help they need to keep going."

Other rare items up for bid in this auction include:

• John Deere 8560 four-wheel-drive, in yellow

• John Deere 4560 four-post MFWD tractor with front-wheel assist configuration and rear dual tires

• 1978 Plymouth Trailduster

• 1976 Ford F100 Ranger four-wheel-drive pickup

• 1953 Farmall Super M in pristine condition

"We are proud to offer these rare items up for bid to support Farm Rescue and all they do to assist farmers and ranchers across the heartland," said Cody Holst, general manager, equipment, of Sullivan Auctioneers. "Whether you're bidding on the donated items, or participating in the general auction, there's something for everyone who appreciates vintage trucks and tractors."

For more information, visit www.bigiron.com/Auctions/Aug_27_2025

