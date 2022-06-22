List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
VIDEO: BKB Maximizes Efficiency With Potain T80 Crane From RMS Rentals

Wed June 22, 2022 - National Edition
Road Machinery & Supplies Co.



RMS Rentals Territory Manager, Crane Specialist Scott Solberg (C) visits with Brittney Kate Builds (BKB) CEO/Owner Brittney Yares (R) and Chief Assistant Chelsey Daubenspeck about the Potain T80 crane. BKB recently worked on its largest project to date, a two-phase, 150-unit housing complex in Minneapolis' northwest suburbs that required the use of a Potion T80 crane.

Brittney Yares is a fast learner and an extremely ambitious person. Those two traits are why her company Brittney Kate Builds (BKB) has grown from a weekend project with a friend to a booming and respected company. BKB completes large housing complexes throughout the Minneapolis suburbs.

"Six years ago, I framed a basement with a friend and thought it was a great accomplishment and super fun," recalled Yares. "So I kept doing it. I did some more basements, then houses, then townhomes, and eventually giant complexes.

Her passion has fueled the company's growth, and recently BKB worked on its largest project to date, a two-phase, 150-unit housing complex in Minneapolis' northwest suburbs.

To tackle the job, BKB enlisted the help of RMS Rentals and Territory Manager, Crane Specialist Scott Solberg to add a Potain T80 self-erecting crane at the job site.

"We knew we needed the crane so we could reach the most area and lift anything we needed to," explained Yares. "Over four months we had it on-site, we were able to reach anywhere we needed — front, back, side, courtyard — and we only moved the crane once.

It also was the first time BKB had called on RMS Rentals and Solberg. The team was an integral partner during the process.

"Our training was with RMS Rentals," Yares said. "We trained in the yard until we were comfortable and then took the tests we needed to. They set the crane up and tore it down. Scott and everyone at RMS were awesome."

The addition of the crane was a definite upgrade from the alternative process, Yares said.

"I don't know how we could have done it without a crane," said Yares. "We would probably have to hire a mobile crane, and even then the boom would have probably started hitting the fourth floor of the building. It would have been a huge challenge.

"The T80 definitely contributed to the speed and convenience of this project."

