List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Black Star Holds Retirement Sale for J.A. Johnson Paving

    J.A. Johnson Paving, a family-owned asphalt company from Illinois, held a retirement dispersal sale through Black Star. Dale Johnson, the retiring owner, shared his emotional journey of letting go. The auction saw an impressive turnout from bidders worldwide and exceeded expectations, marking the end of a successful 70-year business legacy.

    Tue May 06, 2025 - Midwest Edition #10
    CEG/Black Star/J.A. Johnson Paving


    Black Star of Chicago, Ill., conducted a retirement dispersal sale for J.A. Johnson Paving of Addison, Ill. Customers were invited to view items up for bid April 10-16, 2025, at J.A. Johnson's paving yard with all items sold in a live, online auction April 17.

    Dale Johnson, president and owner of the family-owned and operated asphalt paving company is retiring, although it was not an easy decision.

    "My father started the company all by himself in 1954," said Johnson. "I was born in 1960, and this is all I've ever done. We just finished 70 years in business."

    The company worked on a variety of paving projects throughout the Chicagoland area, including subcontractor work at O'Hare International Airport and a variety of Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Tollway projects.

    "We've had up to 100 employees with as many as three paving crews, two to three grinding crews and a couple of prep crews," said Johnson.

    The auction included 251 lots of paving equipment, attachments and smaller shop items, including Wirtgen milling machines (purchased from Roland Machinery), Cat asphalt pavers and rollers (purchased from Altorfer CAT), Sakai rollers (purchased from Finkbiner Equipment), Hamm rollers (from Roland Machinery), compactors, skid steers, trucks and trailers. All items sold unreserved.

    In choosing Black Star to conduct the sale, Johnson said he has known them for years and they offered him a dedicated auction.

    "They constructed a personalized plan based on my goals and timeline, without ever making me feel pressured," he said.

    Black Star, a family-owned and operated company, specializes in dispersement auctions, whether retirement or turning over a fleet. The company prides itself on working with customers to achieve — and exceed — their goals.

    "Choosing Black Star was absolutely the right call," said Johnson. Their representation — both onsite and off — was outstanding. The entire team stood by me from start to finish. What began as a big step I was unsure about, ended up being the right move. I'm grateful, and honestly, I'm very happy with how everything turned out."

    Black Star reported that bidders participated from 12 countries and 41 states, with many units exceeding auction/market expectations.

    "It's hard not to feel a wave of emotion watching all the equipment being loaded out. Seeing the yard so empty is quite surreal," said Johnson. "Choosing to retire was one of the hardest decisions I've had to make, and it's deeply bittersweet. The company holds decades of memories, hard work and heart — but the time is right to let go."

    For more information, visit blackstaraca.com. CEG

    (All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8

    Lynn Schroeder (L) of Black Star and Dale Johnson, president and owner of J.A. Johnson Paving, with the Wirtgen milling machines that were part of the sale. (CEG photo)
    Looking over this Cat 140G motor grader at the Johnson Paving yard (L-R) are Ping Chow of CB Tractor Co. and his son, Tinv Chow of Thailand, with Taylor Dillon of J.A. Johnson Paving. (CEG photo)
    These Cat pavers were lined up and ready for new projects. (CEG photo)
    These well-maintained Cat rollers were part of J.A. Johnson Paving’s fleet. (CEG photo)
    Beau Perkins (L) and Michael Blakesmith of Hawkeye Paving, Bettendorf, Iowa, were interested in this Cat AP100F paver. (CEG photo)
    These Sakai rollers look brand new. (CEG photo)
    Gus Cisneros (L), a 43-year employee of J.A. Johnson Paving, and Dale Johnson, president of J.A. Johnson Paving, welcomed prospective buyers to their yard for machine inspection. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Taylor Dillon of J.A. Johnson Paving; Dale Johnson, president and owner of J.A. Johnson Paving; Mike LeMaster, president and CEO of Black Star; and Dan Plote of Plote Construction. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    NFL's Commanders, D.C. Officials Ink $3.7B Deal to Build Domed Arena at Site of Old RFK Stadium

    Lano Hosts Customer Appreciation Events in Minnesota

    Hansen Auction Group Holds 60th Spring Contractors Sale

    Volvo CE Back to Power Sustainable Track Building in New FIA World RX Season

    National Equipment Dealers Breaks Ground On New Savannah Branch

    Simulator for Mobile Cranes: Liebherr, Tenstar Simulation Seal Partnership

    Portland's Proposed Old Port Square Project Would Include Maine's Tallest Building

    Raleigh's Wilson-Finley Co. Celebrates 70 Years in Business



     

    Read more about...

    auction dealership Illinois retirement







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20149