Blanchard Machinery recently hosted a demo day event at the Blanchard Family Farm in West Columbia, S.C.

"The reason we are here today is to help showcase to our customers all the different things that Blanchard has to offer," said Greg Eid, director of sales, Blanchard Machinery, during the event. "One unique thing that we have out here is our new On-Site Preventive Maintenance hose van and that offers us the ability to service our customers on their job site when they need us. We can build new hoses for them and service them and keep them up and running."

From an equipment perspective, Eid added that the event provided an opportunity for Blanchard Machinery to showcase the Cat Command Trailer.

"In that trailer, you can remotely operate a D5 in Arizona at one of Cat's facilities," he said. "So, a customer can sit in the booth here in South Carolina and remotely operate a track dozer in Arizona. It's a neat experience for people."

The attendance was "fantastic," he added. "I think the reason the customers are responding to this is that they get to connect with various parts of the dealership that support them and what they do."

"It's a fun time for us to get hands on with the new gear and take a day off and enjoy lunch with the guys and my wife," said John Fisher, owner of Horizon Land Contractor LLC. "We are also looking at machines to help us do our work, whether it's an excavator equipped with a tiltrotator or the technology on the new D4, and then the service that would go with those two machines."

Mike Messina, fleet manager of Sea Island Land Development said, "Blanchard is a vendor of ours, but we consider them very close as friends, as well. They are a great company to be with and networking with them has propelled us to a top level." CEG

