    Blanchard Machinery Holds Demo Day in West Columbia, S.C.

    Thu November 21, 2024 - Southeast Edition #24
    CEG


    Blanchard Machinery recently hosted a demo day event at the Blanchard Family Farm in West Columbia, S.C.

    "The reason we are here today is to help showcase to our customers all the different things that Blanchard has to offer," said Greg Eid, director of sales, Blanchard Machinery, during the event. "One unique thing that we have out here is our new On-Site Preventive Maintenance hose van and that offers us the ability to service our customers on their job site when they need us. We can build new hoses for them and service them and keep them up and running."

    From an equipment perspective, Eid added that the event provided an opportunity for Blanchard Machinery to showcase the Cat Command Trailer.

    "In that trailer, you can remotely operate a D5 in Arizona at one of Cat's facilities," he said. "So, a customer can sit in the booth here in South Carolina and remotely operate a track dozer in Arizona. It's a neat experience for people."

    The attendance was "fantastic," he added. "I think the reason the customers are responding to this is that they get to connect with various parts of the dealership that support them and what they do."

    "It's a fun time for us to get hands on with the new gear and take a day off and enjoy lunch with the guys and my wife," said John Fisher, owner of Horizon Land Contractor LLC. "We are also looking at machines to help us do our work, whether it's an excavator equipped with a tiltrotator or the technology on the new D4, and then the service that would go with those two machines."

    Mike Messina, fleet manager of Sea Island Land Development said, "Blanchard is a vendor of ours, but we consider them very close as friends, as well. They are a great company to be with and networking with them has propelled us to a top level." CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    Rozier Blanchard (R) welcomes (L-R) Chris Giannini, Eric and Gene Driggers and Herbert Smith, all of Driggers Construction in Hamer, S.C. (CEG photo)
    The Cat 326 excavator is equipped with Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform display. The model is overlaid onto existing ground giving the operator a better understanding of the work that needs to be done. (CEG photo)
    Even the smaller Cat excavators can be equipped with the latest Trimble Grade Control products. (CEG photo)
    Ben Livingston (R) of Blanchard Machinery goes over the Trimble 2D system with Austin Boyce of Palmetto Mining Company in Florence, S.C. With the Trimble 2D Excavator Grade Control Systems using Trimble Earthworks, operators can work more efficiently to deliver a job to grade, avoid over-digging and eliminate the need for personnel to check grade, freeing them to do other work while the operator maintains an accurate grade. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Austin Hardy of Method Excavation in Ft. Mill, S.C.; and Jordan Prince; Liz and Jon Fisher, owners; and Mike Hatton, all of Horizon Land Contractors. (CEG photo)
    This Cat 315 excavator is equipped with a TRS tiltrotator system. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Sean Frizelle and John Balanda, both of Sitech Palmetto, go over the features and benefits of the Trimble Rover System with Robert Hendrix of CR Jackson Inc. in Columbia, S.C. The Trimble Rover is used to check grade, survey layout and more. (CEG photo)
    This Cat 255 compact track loader is equipped with a Smart Grader Blade attachment and is used for cutting, grading dirt, gravel, sand and virtually any other material used as a base. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Cole Smith and Nick Sutherland, both of Caterpillar, explain the Cat Command system to Emanuel Rodriguez of Roz Construction in Greenville, S.C. Cat Command is an advanced remote-control system that takes operators off the machine and away from potential dangers when working with hazardous materials or in unsafe conditions. The system’s deep integration with machine systems ensures smooth and precise control for optimal efficiency and productivity. (CEG photo)




    \\ \\ \\