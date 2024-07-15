List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Blue Diamond Attachments Announces New Rotary Cutters

    Mon July 15, 2024 - National Edition
    Blue Diamond Attachments


    The new tractor attachment offering extends the company’s full-line of cutters and allows for the effortless cutting of overgrown grass, stalks and light brush up to 1-in. thick.
    Photo courtesy of Blue Diamond Attachments
    The new tractor attachment offering extends the company’s full-line of cutters and allows for the effortless cutting of overgrown grass, stalks and light brush up to 1-in. thick.

    Blue Diamond Attachments has announced the launch of a new line of standard- and medium-duty 3-point rotary cutters.

    The new tractor attachment offering extends the company's full-line of cutters and allows for the effortless cutting of overgrown grass, stalks and light brush up to 1-in. thick.

    Key features of the new line of Blue Diamond Attachments cutters include:

    • 12-gauge steel for the 4-6-ft. standard-duty models and 10-gauge steel deck construction on the 7-ft. medium-duty model; the new rotary cutters also have heavy-duty steel bracing for extra strength.
    • A balanced stump-jumper blade pan that protects cutter blades from rocks, stumps and roots.
    • The heavy duty heat-treated free-swinging blades with suction lift are ½ in. thick by 3-in. wide on the standard-duty and ½ in. thick by 4-in. wide on the medium-duty.
    • A tapered round back design allows tighter turns for maneuvering around trees, or in tight spaces.
    • On the 4-6-ft. standard-duty models, a shear bolt through the input shaft protects the gearbox and driveline from damage, and the 7-ft. medium-duty model is protected by a slip clutch.
    • Rear wheel adjustment to set the height of the cutter, from 1.5 to 11 in., depending on the model.
    • 15-in. laminated wheel design for all types of tough terrain.
    • A 3-point quick hitch-compatible hitch for attaching the rear-mounted rotary cutter to a compact tractor.
    • Gearboxes made with cast iron housings and forged steel gears come standard on all models and are rated for 45 hp on the 4-6-ft. standard-duty models and 65 hp on the 7-ft. medium-duty model.

    "Our new line of standard- and medium-duty rotary mowers enhances our product line of cutter attachments while providing a cost-effective solution for clearing areas of overgrowth," said Drew Truan, chief operating officer at Blue Diamond Attachments.

    "We now have a full line of rotary cutters that allow tractor owners to choose the fit and performance that best fits their application and their budget — all supported by Blue Diamond and our dealer network."

    The new cutters are backed by a 2-year warranty.

    For more information, visit www.bluediamondattachments.com.




