Mon July 15, 2024 - National Edition
Blue Diamond Attachments has announced the launch of a new line of standard- and medium-duty 3-point rotary cutters.
The new tractor attachment offering extends the company's full-line of cutters and allows for the effortless cutting of overgrown grass, stalks and light brush up to 1-in. thick.
Key features of the new line of Blue Diamond Attachments cutters include:
"Our new line of standard- and medium-duty rotary mowers enhances our product line of cutter attachments while providing a cost-effective solution for clearing areas of overgrowth," said Drew Truan, chief operating officer at Blue Diamond Attachments.
"We now have a full line of rotary cutters that allow tractor owners to choose the fit and performance that best fits their application and their budget — all supported by Blue Diamond and our dealer network."
The new cutters are backed by a 2-year warranty.
For more information, visit www.bluediamondattachments.com.
