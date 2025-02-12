Blue Diamond Attachments launches new self-leveling extreme-duty Series 2 cold planers for road work, with innovative features like self-leveling system, independent depth adjustment and various drum options and is designed for precision and versatility in milling asphalt and concrete surfaces.

Blue Diamond Attachments photo Blue Diamond Attachments announces its new line of self-leveling extreme-duty Series 2 cold planers, designed for road surface milling, concrete scarification and asphalt removal applications.

Blue Diamond Attachments announces its new line of self-leveling extreme-duty Series 2 cold planers, designed for road surface milling, concrete scarification and asphalt removal applications. The comprehensive line includes eight models ranging from 14 in. to 48 in. in milling width, compatible with skid steer and compact track loaders and the attachments are available in both low and high flow.

The new cold planer line features several design elements that enhance performance and precision:

• a patented self-leveling system ensures constant milling depth regardless of ground contour or machine position;

• independent right and left depth adjustment capability, available in both mechanical and hydraulic configurations, enables precise surface matching and perfect side-by-side passes;

• standard hydraulic side shift functionality allows flush milling against walls and other obstacles; and

• multiple drum options with different widths and teeth layouts accommodate various applications from asphalt to concrete milling.

"Our extreme-duty Series 2 cold planer line represents a significant advancement in road maintenance and construction capabilities for contractors and municipalities," said Drew Truan, chief operating officer of Blue Diamond Attachments. "By combining precise depth control with exceptional stability and versatility, we're enabling operators to achieve superior results across a wide range of applications, from pothole repair to complete surface removal."

The cold planers feature milling depths from 4.3 in. to 6.7 in., depending on model and working speeds of up to 16.4 ft. per minute. All models have an optional dust suppression spray system and clear depth indicators for precise control. The line's robust construction and direct-drive hydraulic motors ensure reliable performance while minimizing maintenance requirements, according to the manufacturer.

Today's top stories