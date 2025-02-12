List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Blue Diamond Attachments Launches New Line of Self-Leveling Cold Planers

    Blue Diamond Attachments launches new self-leveling extreme-duty Series 2 cold planers for road work, with innovative features like self-leveling system, independent depth adjustment and various drum options and is designed for precision and versatility in milling asphalt and concrete surfaces.

    Wed February 12, 2025 - National Edition
    Blue Diamond Attachments


    Blue Diamond Attachments announces its new line of self-leveling extreme-duty Series 2 cold planers, designed for road surface milling, concrete scarification and asphalt removal applications.
    Blue Diamond Attachments photo
    Blue Diamond Attachments announces its new line of self-leveling extreme-duty Series 2 cold planers, designed for road surface milling, concrete scarification and asphalt removal applications.

    Blue Diamond Attachments announces its new line of self-leveling extreme-duty Series 2 cold planers, designed for road surface milling, concrete scarification and asphalt removal applications. The comprehensive line includes eight models ranging from 14 in. to 48 in. in milling width, compatible with skid steer and compact track loaders and the attachments are available in both low and high flow.

    The new cold planer line features several design elements that enhance performance and precision:

    • a patented self-leveling system ensures constant milling depth regardless of ground contour or machine position;

    • independent right and left depth adjustment capability, available in both mechanical and hydraulic configurations, enables precise surface matching and perfect side-by-side passes;

    • standard hydraulic side shift functionality allows flush milling against walls and other obstacles; and

    • multiple drum options with different widths and teeth layouts accommodate various applications from asphalt to concrete milling.

    "Our extreme-duty Series 2 cold planer line represents a significant advancement in road maintenance and construction capabilities for contractors and municipalities," said Drew Truan, chief operating officer of Blue Diamond Attachments. "By combining precise depth control with exceptional stability and versatility, we're enabling operators to achieve superior results across a wide range of applications, from pothole repair to complete surface removal."

    The cold planers feature milling depths from 4.3 in. to 6.7 in., depending on model and working speeds of up to 16.4 ft. per minute. All models have an optional dust suppression spray system and clear depth indicators for precise control. The line's robust construction and direct-drive hydraulic motors ensure reliable performance while minimizing maintenance requirements, according to the manufacturer.




    Today's top stories

    Turner, Walsh Collaborate to Construct New Ryan Field

    Alex Lyon & Son's 11-Day Sale in Bushnell, Fla., Marks Company's 32nd Annual Florida Auction

    Longto Tree Service Lays Strong Foundation for Successful Business

    Cincinnati's I-471 Bridge Reopens Exactly 100 Days After Fire

    Skanska Brings Engineering Muscle to Manage Bridge Jobs in Bay State

    Volvo Construction Equipment Unveils New Lineup of Articulated Haulers

    Massive I-16, I-75 Interchange Project Moves Closer to Completion

    Mississippi's Greenville Bypass Project Moves Forward



     

    Read more about...

    Attachments Blue Diamond Cold Planers / Milling Machines New Products