BlueDEF Launches New BlueDEF Platinum for Diesel-Powered Machinery

Old World Industries LLC, the manufacturer of BlueDEF, has announced the launch of BlueDEF PLATINUM.

Ten years ago, the federal government tasked auto manufacturers with reducing the emitted nitrogen oxide (NOx) levels of their diesel vehicles, which resulted in the development of selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems that use diesel exhaust fluid (DEF).

Since the inception of SCR, there have been issues with deposit build-up especially with low quality DEF, which can lead to back pressure, resulting in increased fuel consumption, as well as reduced engine power. Since these deposits cannot be removed and can lead to costly repairs, the industry has been looking for a breakthrough for the past several years until now.

BlueDEF PLATINUM is a mixture of high purity synthetic urea, deionized water and a proprietary formulation featuring its new advanced system shield technology, which significantly reduces harmful deposits that commonly build up in modern diesel exhaust systems with SCR, according to the manufacturer.

With regular use, these harmful deposits are significantly reduced, providing optimum fuel economy, saving money on costly repairs, and sustaining the life of the system, the manufacturer said.

"Ever since we launched BlueDEF a decade ago, consumers have come to trust the brand to deliver the highest quality of DEF, giving them peace of mind" said Old World Industries CEO Charles Culverhouse. "BlueDEF Platinum provides added peace of mind by using a proprietary advanced formula to significantly reduce the formation of deposits so that consumers get more out of their SCR systems."

BlueDEF PLATINUM is manufactured under ISO 22241 guidelines to ensure the highest product quality and is API registered, meeting or exceeding OEM specifications for diesel exhaust fluid.

