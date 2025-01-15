BNSF's bridge project in North Dakota sees progress with construction milestones reached, including new pier and embankment completion. Work continues in 2025 on remaining piers and abutments, with full project completion anticipated by 2027.

Photo courtesy of BNSF Forming the Pier 11 wall.

With 2024 wrapped up, the BNSF bridge project team is midway through construction of a new railroad bridge at Bismarck, Mandan. Equipment has been removed from the Missouri River as crews demobilized on-water activities for the winter. Cranes and barges, along with sheeting for the cofferdam of Pier 7 have been pulled, as the crew took a brief break over the holidays.

So far, more than half the piling is driven for the new bridge and nearly 75 percent of embankment is constructed west of the bridge.

Piers 2, 3, 7 and 9 have been constructed and Abutment 1 as well as Piers 8, 11 and 12 are under way, as ongoing work includes forming walls and pier shafts.

Early in the new year, crews will resume work on Piers 8, 11 and 12. For Pier 10 and Abutment 13, pile driving will begin early 2025.

After ice out, attention will turn to river Piers 5 and 6. BNSF anticipates in March 2025, Pier 4, on the eastern edge of the river will be under construction as well, requiring the closure of a section of River Road Trail for the remainder of the project and some daytime traffic control on River Road.

BNSF appreciates the community's ongoing cooperation and patience as it works toward total project completion in 2027.

Photo courtesy of BNSF

