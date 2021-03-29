Bobcat Company recently announced its 2021 Dealer Leadership Group.

The 17 authorized Bobcat dealerships honored were the highest-performing dealers, according to the Dealer Performance Review. The review is a standardized process which recognizes outstanding top performers across Bobcat's North American dealer network, which includes the United States and Canada and is composed of more than 325 dealership enterprises and 600-plus dealer locations.

"We are pleased to celebrate these dealerships for their high-performing commitment to Bobcat, as well as the customers they serve. They play a critical role in our success, and we appreciate their dedication in growing the Bobcat brand," said Jeremy Holck, vice president of sales of Doosan Bobcat North America.

"To achieve the distinction of being named to the Bobcat Dealer Leadership Group, these companies must perform at high levels in all areas of their business and the markets they serve."

The 2021 Bobcat Dealer Leadership Group includes:

American Rent All — Maryland

Bobcat of Buffalo — New York

Bobcat of Brandon — Manitoba, Canada

Bobcat of Chico — California

Bobcat of Fort Wayne — Indiana

Bobcat of Lincoln — Nebraska

Begone Inc. — Nebraska

D.J.M. Equipment — New York

Bobcat of the Mountain Empire —Tennessee

Bobcat of New Hampshire — New Hampshire

Bobcat of the Rockies — Colorado

FR Rentals Ltd. — British Columbia, Canada

Ironhide Equipment — North Dakota

K.C. Bobcat — Missouri and Kansas

Rexco Equipment — Iowa

Swanston Equipment — North Dakota and Minnesota

White Star Machinery — Kansas

Representatives from these dealerships will meet with Bobcat senior leadership throughout 2021 to provide insights and feedback, as the voice of the dealer network. To recognize the achievements of the Dealer Leadership Group, Bobcat will honor members at a dealer incentive trip to Iceland later this year.

Bobcat Company continues to expand its network of more than 600 dealers in North America. As part of the Bobcat dealer partner program, dealerships are provided with development opportunities, ongoing training and educational and marketing resources to help position their employees and businesses for long-term success.

"Our dealer network continues to grow, allowing us to introduce our expanding lineup of Bobcat products to more customers. As trusted partners, our dealers are a key competitive advantage, which is why it is important to us to honor their success and commitment," Holck said.

For more information, visit www.bobcat.com.

