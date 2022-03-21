The 19 Bobcat dealerships honored this year are the highest-performing dealers according to the Dealer Performance Review.

Bobcat Company recently announced its 2022 Dealer Leadership Group. The announcement took place at the Bobcat 2022 North American Dealer Meeting.

The 19 Bobcat dealerships honored this year are the highest-performing dealers according to the Dealer Performance Review. The review is a standardized process that recognizes outstanding top performers across Bobcat's North American dealer network, which is comprised of 700-plus dealer locations in the United States and Canada.

"We are pleased to honor these dealerships for their excellent performance and commitment to exceeding customer expectations," said Jeremy Holck, vice president of sales of Doosan Bobcat North America. "Our dealers continue to raise the bar for success and lead best practices in our industry, so this year we are honoring more dealers than ever in the Bobcat Dealer Leadership Group."

The 2022 Bobcat Dealer Leadership Group includes:

American Rent All — Maryland

Bobcat of Buffalo — New York

Bobcat of Brandon — Manitoba, Canada

Bobcat of Brantford — Ontario, Canada

Bobcat of Chico — California

Bobcat of Lincoln — Nebraska

Bobcat of Mandan — North Dakota

Bobcat of New York City

Begone Inc. — Nebraska

Bobcat of the Mountain Empire — Tennessee

Bobcat of the Rockies — Colorado

Ironhide Equipment — North Dakota

Leppo Inc. — Ohio

Bobcat of North Jersey

Nor-Val Rentals — British Columbia, Canada

Rentco Equipment — Alberta, Canada

Rexco Equipment — Iowa

Swanston Equipment — North Dakota and Minnesota

White Star Machinery — Kansas

Representatives from these dealerships will meet with Bobcat senior leadership throughout the year to provide insights and feedback as the voice of the dealer network. To recognize and celebrate the achievements of the Dealer Leadership Group, Bobcat also will honor members at a dealer incentive trip to Hawaii later this year.

Bobcat Company continues to expand its network of more than 700 dealers in North America. As part of the Bobcat dealer partner program, dealerships are provided with development opportunities, ongoing training and educational and marketing resources to help position their customers, employees and businesses for long-term success.

Holck continued, "Our growing dealer network continues to reach new levels of success, allowing us to empower more customers to accomplish more with Bobcat products and services. Our dealers are trusted partners and a key differentiator in our industry, which is why we are proud and honored to recognize their success each year."

For more information, visit www.bobcat.com.

Today's top stories