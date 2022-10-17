Bobcat Company is accelerating its innovations in the landscaping and grounds maintenance industries with the announcement of its new autonomous mowing system. The company also is announcing the advancement of its autonomous technology and operations through a strategic investment in Greenzie, an autonomous software company for commercial lawn mowers and outdoor power equipment.

"Innovation is part of the Bobcat DNA. We invented the compact equipment industry more than 60 years ago, and we continue to reimagine the future of the industry today," said Joel Honeyman, vice president of global innovation of Bobcat Company.

"Through this investment with Greenzie, we can accelerate our development of operator-assisted and automated solutions to help our customers be more productive on the job site or their backyard."

The collaboration supports Bobcat's introduction of its new autonomous, zero-turn mower, which offers game-changing efficiency and productivity by completing repetitive mowing tasks without the need for an onboard operator, according to the manufacturer.

Designed to operate with software developed by Greenzie, the Bobcat autonomous mower has a ride-and-repeat feature, where operators can plot a course and mark areas for the mower to avoid during autonomous operations. Able to detect objects, known or unknown, the zero-turn mower travels its prescribed path while the operator can take on other tasks and maximize their jobsite efficiency. The machine utilizes mapping to execute an exact route that can be repeated; all of which can be managed or edited on a simple smartphone app.

Through this investment, Bobcat and Greenzie will join forces to accelerate Bobcat's development of the autonomous capabilities and solutions across its product line-up.

"We are thrilled to close our largest investment round to date with a strategic investment by an industry leader like Bobcat," said Charles Brian Quinn (CBQ), co-founder and CEO of Greenzie. "Our customers are desperate for solutions that help them overcome their biggest challenge: labor shortages. Our software helps crews be more productive, and will run on reliable, rugged Bobcat equipment they trust."

The mower will have a limited launch in late 2023 with more details forthcoming.

For more information, visit www.bobcat.com.

