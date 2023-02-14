Bobcat Company, a global compact equipment, innovation and worksite solutions brand, has partnered with Agtonomy, to advance productivity in the agriculture industry through collaboration in the areas of electrification, autonomous operation and digital technology.

Through this partnership, Bobcat and Agtonomy, a Silicon Valley agtech software company, will collaborate to create new and innovative ways of enhancing Bobcat equipment for increased productivity and performance.

Together, the companies will focus on addressing pressing issues in agriculture by developing electric-powered and autonomously operated solutions.

"The agriculture industry offers many opportunities for innovation advancements, and we are focusing on developing solutions for real-world application," said Joel Honeyman, Bobcat Company vice president of global innovation. "Through this partnership with Agtonomy, we are identifying ways to make our customers more productive and efficient in their ag operations."

Agtonomy's focus is on developing solutions for farmers that allow them to remotely complete day-to-day tasks, more efficiently and with more precision.

"We are ecstatic to be joining forces with Bobcat in utilizing technology to make farming operations more productive, profitable, and sustainable," said Tim Bucher, CEO and co-founder of Agtonomy "With our shared commitment to innovation, we are confident that we can develop solutions to overcome some of the biggest challenges facing agriculture today."

Agtonomy will host a demo of their latest technology at the World Ag Expo, Feb.14 to 16 in Tulare, Calif. Executive leadership from Agtonomy will be available for interviews in South Exhibits, booth #DS73-74.

For more information, visit bobcat.com and agtonomy.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories