Bobcat Company and The Salvation Army highlight National Preparedness Month importance. Bobcat donated essential equipment after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, assisting in disaster relief efforts. Portable generators and light towers are crucial in emergency response. Preparedness tips offered for communities and individuals.

Bobcat Company and The Salvation Army are spotlighting National Preparedness Month by raising awareness of the importance of emergency readiness.

Each September, National Preparedness Month encourages Americans to prepare for disasters or emergencies in their homes, businesses and communities to help keep people safe.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported 27 individual weather and climate disasters in the United States in 2024, resulting in more than $182.7 billion in damages — making it the fourth-costliest year on record. September also marks peak hurricane season, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which can bring flooding, debris damage, power outages and extensive cleanup efforts to homes, schools and businesses.

In recognition of National Preparedness Month, Bobcat is highlighting both the essential equipment that powers individuals and communities through challenging times and the valued partnerships that help organizations overcome hardship.

In 2024, Bobcat supported The Salvation Army, one of the nation's largest disaster response organizations, in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton by donating 23 essential pieces of equipment valued at $885,000. This equipment included forklifts, portable generators and light towers. These donations supported The Salvation Army in responding immediately to these disasters without the cost and delay of renting critical equipment, enhancing its ability to serve affected communities effectively.

"Partners like Bobcat make it possible for The Salvation Army to respond swiftly and effectively when communities are devastated by disaster," said Commissioner Merle Heatwole, national commander of The Salvation Army. "Their generosity ensures we can bring relief and hope to those who need it most."

The Salvation Army deploys trained staff, volunteers and mobile feeding units to provide meals, shelter, emotional care and recovery support. With a presence in nearly every ZIP code across the United States, the organization can respond quickly and remain in communities long after the initial crisis has passed. During recent responses, the forklifts Bobcat donated helped unload thousands of pallets of water and food, while the donated generators powered mobile kitchens and feeding sites.

"Bobcat equipment is often at the forefront of helping communities rebuild after natural disasters," said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America Inc. "Our collaboration with The Salvation Army allows Bobcat and our equipment to make an even greater impact, empowering The Salvation Army to maximize their efforts in doing the most good."

Emergencies and natural disasters require both preparedness and reliable equipment. By providing essential tools and supporting key partnerships, Bobcat empowers individuals, businesses and communities to respond efficiently, safely and effectively when every moment counts.

Portable Generators

Portable generators are a crucial component of disaster response. On remote sites or in areas affected by power outages, portable generators provide reliable energy for critical tasks, from powering tools and water pumps to supporting temporary medical sites and search and rescue efforts. The Bobcat PG50 portable generator delivers 40 kW of power, quiet 64 dB(A) operation, long runtimes and built-in safety features, while the PG100 portable generator provides 80 kW at 67 dB(A) and versatile power output for construction, events, municipalities and de-watering applications.

Portable Light Towers

Light towers are equally vital for emergency and construction operations, providing illumination for safe, 24-hour productivity. The Bobcat PL65 portable light tower features a 119-hour runtime, mast that rotates 360 degrees, 23-ft. maximum height and independent lights for broad coverage. Its clamshell-style canopy ensures quick and safe access to service points.

Tips to Prepare

Beyond equipment, there are several steps communities and even individuals can take to prepare for a disaster or emergency. The Salvation Army offers the following tips to prepare:

• Create an emergency plan: Outline where you will meet if separated and how you will reconnect; make a list of organizations that provide shelter and food; and follow practical home safety steps like shutting off water and gas.

• Prepare an emergency supply kit: Include items such as water, nonperishable food, flashlights, extra batteries, matches, a power pack, a dust mask, gloves, prescriptions, eyeglasses or contacts and photocopies of identification documents.

• Learn lifesaving skills: Get certified in CPR and first aid.

• Check your insurance policies: Have coverage for hazards you may face in your area.

• Connect with an existing agency: Become familiar with local organizations trained in disaster response and relief, or see if your area supports a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

For many, accessing the essential tools — and support — is the first step forward after a devastating disaster. Bobcat has a rich history of strengthening disaster response in the United States and is proud of its partnership with The Salvation Army.

To learn more about preparing for disasters throughout the year, visit ready.gov.

