Bobcat photo A photo of the Bobcat headquarters, West Fargo, N.D.

Bobcat Company was selected as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for 2025 by Newsweek.

In the annual rankings, Bobcat was recognized in seven distinct award categories, reflecting its commitment to meaningful work, employee wellbeing and continuous career development for more than 5,000 employees in the United States.

Newsweek also featured Bobcat on its 2025 lists for America's Greatest Workplaces for manufacturing, America's Greatest Workplaces by State — North Dakota, America's Greatest Workplaces for parents and families, America's Greatest Workplaces for Gen Z, America's Greatest Workplaces for mental well being and America's Greatest Workplaces for inclusion and diversity.

"We are honored to be recognized among Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025," said Stacey Breuer, vice president of human resources of Doosan Bobcat North America, Inc. "These awards are a reflection of the culture our employees help create every day — one where our employees are empowered to do great work and careers are built with intention."

In facilities throughout the United States, Bobcat employs more than 5,000 people who are responsible for designing, building and supporting the industry's most advanced compact equipment and work site solutions. As a manufacturer, Bobcat's roots began in America's heartland and this legacy continues with Bobcat's North American headquarters in West Fargo, N.D.

Bobcat continues to make investments in workplaces and programs that support and elevate the overall employee experience. This includes new onboarding, learning and mentorship initiatives; leadership and career development programs; resource groups; competitive benefit offerings; and more that support employee engagement, retention and development.

"At Bobcat, we are proud of our people and the positive impact they continue to have on our customers, communities and Bobcat's success," said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America, Inc. "We will always strive to provide an innovative work environment for our employees and continue to invest in their future, so they have the opportunity to excel and succeed at Bobcat."

Compiled in partnership with market data research firm Plant-A Insights, Newsweek identified America's Greatest Workplaces by conducting a large-scale employer study based on more than 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews from approximately 250,000 U.S. employees across 78 different sectors, each of whom were surveyed on key factors in employee satisfaction, including compensation and benefits, training and career progression, work-life balance and company culture.

For more information on career opportunities and benefits at Bobcat Company, visit www.bobcat.com/careers.

