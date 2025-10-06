Bobcat Company invested $4.8 million in renovating its Bismarck, N.D., facility, modernizing shared spaces for employees. The project aims to enhance safety and productivity, fostering collaboration and innovation among its more than 700 employees. The company has invested over $82 million in its North Dakota facilities and nearly $260 million nationwide, showing its commitment to continuous improvement and its workforce.

Bobcat Company has completed a $4.8 million renovation of its Bismarck, N.D., manufacturing facility, furthering its commitment to invest in its employees, operations and communities.

The project modernized 22,560 sq. ft. of shared spaces across the facility, including employee breakrooms, meeting areas, conference rooms and office spaces. With refreshed finishes, updated furnishings and a collaborative layout, the improvements reflect Bobcat's design standards across its global footprint.

"At Bobcat, we believe investing in our facilities is an investment in our people and our future," said Mike Ballweber, president, Doosan Bobcat North America Inc. "These renovations benefit everyone who works here. By creating modern, collaborative and welcoming spaces, we empower employees to push boundaries, spark new ideas and shape the future of our industry. North Dakota is not only our home — it's the foundation of our growth and innovation."

More than 700 professional and production employees work at the Bobcat Bismarck Manufacturing Facility, where excavators and aftermarket parts are manufactured. Bismarck also is home to the Bobcat Acceleration Center, a key engineering facility and innovation hub for all Bobcat equipment distributed globally.

"The renovation has meaningfully enhanced both employee safety and overall productivity," said Scott Zimmerman, Bobcat environmental health and safety manager. "From the outset, our design priorities centered on safety and security — with ergonomic workstations, collaborative workspaces and advanced warning lighting systems. The open office layout has also fostered stronger cross-departmental connection, improving communication and teamwork across daily planning, safety initiatives, operations and facility projects."

The renovations complement Bobcat's broader investment strategy in North Dakota and beyond. Over the last decade, the company has invested more than $82 million in its North Dakota facilities and nearly $260 million in its locations across the United States.

"The renovations at our Bismarck location are a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement and to the people who make Bobcat extraordinary," Ballweber said.

The project was supported by Shultz + Associates Architects and Capital City Construction, with additional contributions from Skeels Electric, Advance Mechanical Inc., InterOffice Furniture, Connect Interiors LLC and Professional Install LLC.

In addition to its operations in Bismarck, Bobcat has an extensive presence throughout the United States, employing more than 5,000 people at offices, facilities and manufacturing operations across North America.

For more information, visit bobcat.com/na/en

