Bobcat Company is offering owners and fleet managers a new way to stay connected to their machines through the Bobcat Machine IQ Wireless Communication (Machine IQ) mobile app.

Equipment owners can take advantage of all the benefits of Machine IQ Basics and Machine IQ Health and Security to check on the health of machines and remotely track information that enhances maintenance, security and performance — now from their mobile devices.

"Operators need quick, seamless access to their machine's telematics no matter where the job takes them, and our Bobcat Machine IQ packages are designed to put all that information at their fingertips," said Wendi Majerus, digital business product manager at Doosan Bobcat North America.

"Now, our customers can access this data through the Machine IQ mobile app, an easy-to-use, intuitive option to help better manage their equipment and maintenance needs on the go."

Providing this fully integrated user experience, machine and fleet information can now be accessed by operators through two options: the existing Bobcat Owner Portal and from the new Bobcat Machine IQ mobile platform. The new Machine IQ app delivers simplified, streamlined data directly to mobile devices, helping customers monitor machine location and health, and maximize uptime.

The app is free for Bobcat customers and uses the same login information as the Bobcat Owner Portal. It is available on both iOS and Android operating systems. Simply search for "Bobcat Machine IQ" in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download.

Machine IQ Basics Package

The Machine IQ Basics package is a subscription service which allows customers to effectively manage their machines. The service is free for the first three years from the original equipment purchase date. Machine IQ Basic features include:

Basic Telematics — Tracks key information points, including GPS location and history, operating hours and last recorded fuel levels.

Custom Asset Name — Allows customers to create personalized names to quickly identify machines in a fleet.

Maintenance Interval Tracking — Tracks regular planned maintenance and custom maintenance schedules and allows customers to view high-level instructions in portal for each.

Machine IQ Health and Security Package

The Machine IQ Health and Security package gives customers the ability to upgrade their machine subscription to proactively monitor their equipment. It includes all Machine IQ Basic features plus the following advanced features.

Maintenance Reminder Email Alerts — Notifies customers via email when they are approaching regular maintenance. The alert provides high-level information on how to perform regular maintenance as well as on relevant parts. Customers can access the regular maintenance tracker to see what planned maintenance is coming up, and also sign up for mobile push notifications to go directly to their phones. This quickly alerts them to maintenance reminders, fault code alerts, as well as geofence and curfew breaches.

Fault Code Notifications and Troubleshooting — Distributes alerts, a clear description and troubleshooting steps if the machine reports a fault code. Customers also can subscribe to email notifications for alerts and troubleshooting.

Geofence Creation and Breach Notification — Provides customers with the ability to set up custom boundaries and receive email notifications the moment the machine leaves the specified operation footprint.

Curfew Creation and Breach Notifications — Alerts customers via email if their equipment is being operated outside of designated days or hours.

Machine Utilization Reporting — Tracks machine efficiency and utilization to help customers make more informed decisions. The feature compares idle time, working time and fuel usage as well as generates custom reports.

In-Portal Notification Management — Gives customers the ability to monitor notifications within the portal. A clear notification counter on the home page provides a singular place to manage all important machine notifications.

For more information, visit www.bobcat.com/owners/machine-iq.

Today's top stories