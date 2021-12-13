Our Main Office
Mon December 13, 2021
Bobcat Company is offering owners and fleet managers a new way to stay connected to their machines through the Bobcat Machine IQ Wireless Communication (Machine IQ) mobile app.
Equipment owners can take advantage of all the benefits of Machine IQ Basics and Machine IQ Health and Security to check on the health of machines and remotely track information that enhances maintenance, security and performance — now from their mobile devices.
"Operators need quick, seamless access to their machine's telematics no matter where the job takes them, and our Bobcat Machine IQ packages are designed to put all that information at their fingertips," said Wendi Majerus, digital business product manager at Doosan Bobcat North America.
"Now, our customers can access this data through the Machine IQ mobile app, an easy-to-use, intuitive option to help better manage their equipment and maintenance needs on the go."
Providing this fully integrated user experience, machine and fleet information can now be accessed by operators through two options: the existing Bobcat Owner Portal and from the new Bobcat Machine IQ mobile platform. The new Machine IQ app delivers simplified, streamlined data directly to mobile devices, helping customers monitor machine location and health, and maximize uptime.
The app is free for Bobcat customers and uses the same login information as the Bobcat Owner Portal. It is available on both iOS and Android operating systems. Simply search for "Bobcat Machine IQ" in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download.
Machine IQ Basics Package
The Machine IQ Basics package is a subscription service which allows customers to effectively manage their machines. The service is free for the first three years from the original equipment purchase date. Machine IQ Basic features include:
Machine IQ Health and Security Package
The Machine IQ Health and Security package gives customers the ability to upgrade their machine subscription to proactively monitor their equipment. It includes all Machine IQ Basic features plus the following advanced features.
For more information, visit www.bobcat.com/owners/machine-iq.