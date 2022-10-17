Our Main Office
Mon October 17, 2022 - National Edition
To meet the compaction demands of numerous industries and jobsite requirements, Bobcat has launched nine light compaction machines in North America.
"By adding light compaction machines to our current product offering, customers have a greater array of equipment options to help them accomplish more," said Mike Ballweber, president, Bobcat Company North America. "We know our customers work hard each and every day, and these machines give them even more versatility to do their best work."
The full range of Bobcat light compaction products includes rammers, forward plates compactors, reversible plates compactors and trench rollers. The light compaction line can be used in a variety of settings and is designed to meet compaction requirements on nearly all job sites.
The Bobcat light compaction lineup includes:
Bobcat's light compaction range of products contain many features to increase productivity. Each machine within the line possesses different strengths, including maneuverability, power, fuel-efficiency and much more. The versatility of this line was designed with operators in mind, crowning maneuverability and efficiency as the utmost priority, according to the manufacturer.
"Bobcat's light compaction equipment was created for jobs in small spaces, requiring efficient compaction with an emphasis on operator comfort," said Travis Kidder, senior product specialist of Bobcat Company. "Whatever your compaction needs are, look no further; Bobcat's light compaction range provides the necessary capabilities to meet your needs."
