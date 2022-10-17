The full range of Bobcat light compaction products includes rammers, forward plates compactors, reversible plates compactors and trench rollers. The light compaction line can be used in a variety of settings and is designed to meet compaction requirements on nearly all job sites.

To meet the compaction demands of numerous industries and jobsite requirements, Bobcat has launched nine light compaction machines in North America.

"By adding light compaction machines to our current product offering, customers have a greater array of equipment options to help them accomplish more," said Mike Ballweber, president, Bobcat Company North America. "We know our customers work hard each and every day, and these machines give them even more versatility to do their best work."

Solution for Every Compaction Job Site

The full range of Bobcat light compaction products includes rammers, forward plates compactors, reversible plates compactors and trench rollers. The light compaction line can be used in a variety of settings and is designed to meet compaction requirements on nearly all job sites.

The Bobcat light compaction lineup includes:

Bobcat rammers (models R60P and R68P) are high-performance machines that are user-friendly and engineered to last. Highly efficient in confined work areas, Bobcat rammers reach places other equipment can't. Directing all compaction power onto any target surface while maintaining optimal balance, Bobcat rammers are agile, precise and built to last.

Three Bobcat forward plate compactors (models FP10.33, FP15.40, and FP15.50) are equipped with industry-leading forward movement capabilities for great compaction results and less operator fatigue. While working with Bobcat's forward plate compactors, operators will get quality performance with low fuel consumption.

Three Bobcat reversible plate compactors (models RP22.40, RP30.50 and RP49.20D) are ideal for compacting granular material such as sand, gravel and asphalt. These walk-behind machines are as nimble as they are durable. These machines enable operators to experience quick directional changes with minimal effort in tight spaces.

The Bobcat TR75 trench roller, operated by remote control, delivers high-compaction performance on a variety of soil types. The TR75 trench roller can take on a variety of job sites with its oscillating articulated joint that allows the trench roller's drums to maintain contact on uneven ground.

Bobcat's light compaction range of products contain many features to increase productivity. Each machine within the line possesses different strengths, including maneuverability, power, fuel-efficiency and much more. The versatility of this line was designed with operators in mind, crowning maneuverability and efficiency as the utmost priority, according to the manufacturer.

"Bobcat's light compaction equipment was created for jobs in small spaces, requiring efficient compaction with an emphasis on operator comfort," said Travis Kidder, senior product specialist of Bobcat Company. "Whatever your compaction needs are, look no further; Bobcat's light compaction range provides the necessary capabilities to meet your needs."

For more information, visit www.bobcat.com.

