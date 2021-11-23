The newly updated dual-drive response system has been enhanced to provide smoother acceleration and deceleration, automatically recalling drive response settings.

Bobcat has refreshed its utility work machine lineup with the all new UW53 and UW56 Toolcat utility work machines. These two models come equipped with a variety of enhancements — both inside and outside the cab.

Replacing the previous models of the Toolcat utility work machine lineup, the UW53 and UW56 have the capability for increased attachment versatility, allowing operators to easily turn their equipment into multi-purpose hauling, lifting, mowing, towing and loading machines, according to the manufacturer.

These new models have totally redesigned LED lighting, providing increased light dispersion and intensity using less power. The embedded road lights are integrated within the front fenders (instead of on the bottom of the front windshield), providing optimal protection and unobstructed illumination for better visibility in all directions. The rear work lights also have changed to LED, to optimize for better light dispersion.

The newly updated dual-drive response system has been enhanced to provide smoother acceleration and deceleration, automatically recalling drive response settings. The first setting provides a smooth, responsive traction for driving between tasks, and the second setting changes the drive system to a more aggressive response when operating in low range to maintain hydraulic and traction power for uninterrupted work.

A new optional rear-view camera gives operators ideal visibility for tasks that require regular machine maneuvering. The rear-frame location of the camera provides an unobstructed view for connecting a ball hitch (UW56 model only).

In addition to these performance enhancements, operators will find several significant comfort updates, including a totally redesigned interior with an integrated 5-in. display, enhanced ergonomics, component placements and storage spots all within easy access. All controls are in one place for increased operational control, including all secondary functions.

For enhanced uptime and serviceability, operators will find a larger fuel filter, increased operating time between required oil filter changes, increased corrosion protection and fender shape/material, larger in-cab access points and improved wiring harness.

For more information, visit https://www.bobcat.com/utility-products/toolcat/features.

