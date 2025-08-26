The 61st Bobcat North Dakota Open at Rose Creek Golf Course showcased top golf talent, community impact, and charity support for The Village Family Service Center. With a focus on youth involvement and professional competition, the event raised over $2.4 million, continuing its legacy of giving back.

The 61st annual Bobcat North Dakota Open delivered another memorable weekend of competitive golf and community support at Rose Creek Golf Course.

As a stop on the Dakotas Tour, a professional circuit spanning Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota, the tournament welcomed top regional professionals and amateurs while advancing its mission to support the Fargo community.

This year's tournament continued its longstanding support of The Village Family Service Center, a local nonprofit that provides counseling, addiction recovery, mentoring and other essential services to children and families throughout the region.

"The Bobcat North Dakota Open is a much-anticipated event for golf fans and the greater Fargo community," said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. "We're proud to celebrate 41 years as the tournament's title sponsor and even prouder of the positive impact it has made through Bobcat Company's partnership with The Village. Congratulations to this year's winners and thanks to everyone who helped make the event a success, both on and off the course."

2025 Tournament Highlights

The Bobcat North Dakota Open featured a talented field of 50 professional golfers and 100 amateurs from across the country. In addition to tournament play, this year's schedule included community-focused events such as the Pro Junior Shoot Out, Pairings on the Patio and the Big Brothers Big Sisters Golf Clinic, which gave youth and mentors the opportunity to experience the game together.

Angus Flanagan of Woking, England, won the tournament. This marked his fourth professional win this year and his first Bobcat North Dakota Open victory. Former North Dakota State golfer Nate Deziel of East Grand Forks, Minn., finished in second, three shots behind Flanagan, in what was the best tournament of his professional career to date.

Chun-Ta Wu of New South Wales, Australia, won the Amateur division with a final score of 11-under-par of 199. Wu's impressive final-round 64 helped him surge past fellow University of Minnesota golfer Jack Wetzel, who finished at 8-under. Wu's score also tied him for third place in the overall competition.

The tournament concluded on Sunday, Aug. 24, with an awards presentation recognizing top finishers and a check presentation from Bobcat Company to representatives of The Village, reflecting the total funds raised.

Making an Impact Beyond the Green

Since 1984, Bobcat Company has served as the tournament's lead corporate sponsor, helping raise more than $2.4 million to support The Village's mission of strengthening local families.

"We are deeply grateful for the continued generosity and support from Bobcat Company and all tournament sponsors," said Kelly Olson, president and CEO of The Village Family Service Center. "The commitment of everyone involved helps us strengthen individuals and families in the communities we serve, enabling us to address the increasing needs surrounding behavioral health. We are incredibly thankful for this event and the lasting positive impact it makes."

In addition to Bobcat Company serving as the tournament's title sponsor, other major sponsors this year included Bell Bank, Bremer Bank, D-S Beverages, J & M Printing, Lapham-Hickey Steel Corp and Redda Group.

For more information, visit bobcatndopen.com.

